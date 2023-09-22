Angelica Ross Rips Trolls After Backlash Over Emma Roberts Scandal

Actress Angelica Ross has hit back at detractors who have accused her of seeking publicity, after she accused Emma Roberts of making a transphobic comment about her on the set of American Horror Story (AHS).

In Instagram Live footage shared across social media on Tuesday, Ross, who is transgender, spoke candidly about her experiences with Roberts on the set of 2019's season of the anthology series called American Horror Story: 1984.

Pose star Ross, who made her AHS debut in 1984, said in the clip that her relationship with Roberts soured when an otherwise playful moment led to an alleged transphobic remark. On Wednesday, Ross stated on X, formerly Twitter, that Roberts had called her to apologize for her alleged comment.

The allegations have sparked discussion on social media in the days since they were shared, with one X user posting a video clip from 2019 that showed Ross and her AHS co-stars calling out transphobia after they watched the premiere episode of 1984 together.

It also appears that Ross has faced a number of detractors on the social media platform in the wake of her accusations against AHS series regular Roberts.

Addressing this issue on Thursday, Ross wrote on her X account: "Love the folks talking about me looking for 15min of fame. GURL! My first Emmy nomination was in 2016! 😂"

Continuing to hit back at her critics, Ross added that she's "a globally recognized human rights advocate. I don't need fame honey. Y'all can keep that."

In her Instagram Live, Ross recounted an alleged exchange with Roberts on the AHS set.

"I'm standing in front of Emma, talking to her like this, and she's in front of me, her back against the mirror," she said. "She goes, 'John, Angelica's being mean,'" seemingly in reference to John J. Gray, who is one of AHS' directors.

"I know she's not being for real," Ross said. "She's just being whatever. And John is like, 'OK, ladies, that's enough. Let's get back to work.' And she then looks at me and she goes, 'Don't you mean lady?' And she turns around like this and covers her mouth [with her shirt]."

Once Roberts turned away, she apparently couldn't "see I'm looking at her dead a** in the camera, like, 'What the f*** did you just say?'" Ross said. "And I'm standing there looking her dead a** in the damn thing, and I'm like, trying to process [what] the f*** she just said."

"I'm standing there, she walked away. My blood is boiling. Because I'm like, if I say something, it's gonna be me that's the problem. And I know this because there was someone who spoke up about what she was doing and they got repercussions from it. Not her—they did," Ross alleged.

"So when I saw that happening, I was just like, 'I'm done,'" Ross continued. "I didn't speak to that b**** the entire time after that. So we had scenes together and I never spoke to her. She said to me she could feel the energy coming off of me. She was like, 'Are you OK? You haven't been talking.' I'm like, 'Mmmhmm.'

"'Cause b**** don't play me. You've been playing mind games with everybody on the set and everybody's been waiting for the moment that you would get me."

In another X post shared on Wednesday, Ross discussed another alleged incident with Roberts, which this time appeared to involve their co-star Cody Fern.

"We're all sitting around & I'm copying Cody's accent. Didn't know he had one," she wrote. "Emma then copies my voice & laugh and drops it several octaves. I was SHOOK. She read me for blood with my own words."

Ross added that, as a result, she "was self conscious about my voice on set after that."

Later on Wednesday, Ross said in a post on X that Roberts had called her to apologize.

Tagging her co-star's account, Ross wrote: "Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally. I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform."

While Roberts and Ross appeared alongside one another in 1984, only Ross was among the cast for Double Feature, the season that immediately followed in 2021. Neither appeared in last year's NYC. Roberts is the only one of the two appearing in Delicate, marking her sixth season of American Horror Story.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story first hit screens with Murder House back in 2011. The ensemble cast has featured a host of household names over the years, including Evan Peters, Dylan McDermott, Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Lady Gaga, Connie Britton, Macaulay Culkin, Frances Conroy and Denis O'Hare.

Kim Kardashian and model Cara Delevingne are among those making franchise debuts in Delicate, which is based on the book Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine.