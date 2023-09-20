Emma Roberts Accused of Transphobia by 'American Horror Story' Co-Star

Emma Roberts has been accused of making a transphobic comment by her American Horror Story co-star, Angelica Ross.

On Tuesday, the day that the anthology series' new Delicate season debuts, Instagram Live video footage was shared on social media that showed Ross, who is a transgender, speaking about her experiences with Roberts on the show's set.

Ross co-starred with franchise regular Roberts in the 2019 season American Horror Story: 1984. Pose star Ross, who is not credited as a cast member in the latest season, said in the clip that her relationship with Roberts soured when an otherwise playful moment led to an alleged transphobic remark.

"I'm standing in front of Emma, talking to her like this, and she's in front of me, her back against the mirror," Ross said in the clip as she recounted her time on the set. "She goes, 'John, Angelica's being mean.'"

The "John" in question was not specified, though two episodes of the season they both starred in were directed by John J. Gray.

Emma Roberts as Brooke Thomson in 'American Horror Story: 1984' FX

"I know she's not being for real," Ross said of Roberts' "mean" comment. "She's just being whatever. And John is like, 'OK, ladies, that's enough. Let's get back to work.' And she then looks at me and she goes, 'Don't you mean lady?' And she turns around like this and covers her mouth [with her shirt]."

Once Roberts turned away, Ross recalled, she couldn't "see I'm looking at her dead a** in the camera, like, 'What the f*** did you just say?' And I'm standing there looking her dead a** in the damn thing, and I'm like, trying to process [what] the f*** she just said.

"I'm standing there, she walked away, my blood is boiling. Because I'm like, if I say something, it's gonna be me that's the problem. And I know this because there was someone who spoke up about what she was doing and they got repercussions from it. Not her—they did.

"So when I saw that happening, I was just like, 'I'm done.' I didn't speak to that b**** the entire time after that. So we had scenes together and I never spoke to her. She said to me she could feel the energy coming off of me. She was like, 'Are you OK? You haven't been talking.' I'm like, 'Mmmhmm.'

"'Cause b**** don't play me. You've been playing mind games with everybody on the set and everybody's been waiting for the moment that you would get me."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.