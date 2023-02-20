Ariana DeBose Deletes Twitter After 'Dreadful' BAFTAs Performance

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose has seemingly deactivated her Twitter account after getting panned for her opening number at the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs).

DeBose was introduced by host Richard E. Grant about 10 minutes into the show that was held on Sunday night in London.

The number started as a reworking of the Eurythmics song "Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves" before it changed into a spoken word rap about the actresses nominated that evening.

The rap went viral online as people pointed out the expressions on some guests' faces were less than enthusiastic as they were name-checked in the song.

Twitter users continued to pan the song, leading to DeBose first putting her account in private mode and then deleting it altogether. Her Instagram account is still active.

"Nearly 24 hours later and I fear I'm going to be quoting Ariana DeBose's dreadful BAFTAs rap until my deathbed," wrote one fan.

Another pointed out that DeBose's account was gone: "Look at what yall did. You guys made her go private and then deactivate. I feel bad for Ariana DeBose. 😢"

Look at what yall did. You guys made her go private and then deactivate. I feel bad for Ariana DeBose. 😢 pic.twitter.com/3pXd0CyO44 — Binger (@ScreenBingest) February 20, 2023

