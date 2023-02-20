Mon, Feb 20, 2023
Newsweek
Culture

Ariana DeBose Deletes Twitter After 'Dreadful' BAFTAs Performance

By
Culture Awards Music London Film

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose has seemingly deactivated her Twitter account after getting panned for her opening number at the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs).

DeBose was introduced by host Richard E. Grant about 10 minutes into the show that was held on Sunday night in London.

The number started as a reworking of the Eurythmics song "Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves" before it changed into a spoken word rap about the actresses nominated that evening.

ariana debose baftas
Ariana DeBose poses in the winners' room at the British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London on February 19, 2023. The actress deleted her Twitter after her performance at the BAFTAS was panned. Justin Tallis/AFP

The rap went viral online as people pointed out the expressions on some guests' faces were less than enthusiastic as they were name-checked in the song.

Twitter users continued to pan the song, leading to DeBose first putting her account in private mode and then deleting it altogether. Her Instagram account is still active.

Read more

"Nearly 24 hours later and I fear I'm going to be quoting Ariana DeBose's dreadful BAFTAs rap until my deathbed," wrote one fan.

Another pointed out that DeBose's account was gone: "Look at what yall did. You guys made her go private and then deactivate. I feel bad for Ariana DeBose. 😢"

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines