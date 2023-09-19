Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez Divorce Timeline: When She Met Ethan Slater

Singer Ariana Grande is making the leap to acting and will star in the highly anticipated movie adaptation of the musical Wicked.

While pursuing her new dream of acting, the star was rumored to have been getting up close and personal with one of her movie co-stars - SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical star Ethan Slater.

Grande and her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, have now called it quits, which could pave a yellow brick road to her new musical romance.

Ariana Grande at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2020 in Los Angeles, California, and Ethan Slater at the 37th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards in 2022 in New York City. Grande and Slater have been rumored to have been dating for several months, with both stars alleged to have now filed for divorce. Frazer Harrison/Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

When Did Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Meet?

The pair confirmed they were an official item in May 2020, having started dating earlier that year. They quarantined together in L.A. during the early months of the pandemic.

Gomez, a real estate agent and the "7 Rings" singer, married on May 15, 2021, in a "tiny and intimate" wedding with "less than 20 people" at their home in Montecito, California.

At the time, fans were ecstatic, but just a few months ago, the pair announced that they had separated. As reported by People, Gomez "was committed to making it work, but Ariana had moved on."

TMZ reported that Grande filed for divorce on September 18 due to "irreconcilable differences," with Gomez also filing.

Their date of separation was logged as February 20, 2023.

Grande and Slater Meet on the Set of Wicked

The singer started filming on Wicked, a movie adaptation of the Broadway musical, in December 2022. Grande plays good witch Glinda, opposite Cynthia Erivo's green witch Elphaba in the film.

Also starring alongside the duo are Slater as munchkin Boq and Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero.

The next important date in the timeline was Grande and Gomez's reported split. Before the divorce filings, it was said they had parted ways in January.

In March, co-stars Grande and Slater were reported to have been seen together at Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh's Oscars party. The Daily Mail reported that the couple were seen "all over each other" that night.

At that point, Slater was still married to Lilly Jay, with the pair seemingly happy. They had been married since 2018 and welcomed a son together in 2022.

Ethan Slater at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall with his now estranged wife Lilly Jay. Ethan and Lilly have a son together and it is now reported that they have filed for divorce. Walter McBride/Wire Image

A fan took a screenshot in May of Slater gushing over his wife, Jay, and paid tribute to her in a post celebrating her first Mother's Day. Grande also liked the Instagram post.

Things ramped up over the summer when Grande enjoyed a game or two of tennis at Wimbledon, London, in July and was spotted without her wedding ring.

This was quickly followed by reports in People that Grande and her husband had separated and that she was now dating Slater.

Towards the end of July, US Weekly claimed that Slater had filed for divorce from his wife.

At the end of July, Jay reportedly spoke to Page Six, stating that her family was "collateral damage" to her husband and Grande's new relationship.

The two are yet to post about their alleged romance officially, but fans have started to speculate that they are an item and that Grande's song "Fantasize" may be about Slater.

Newsweek has reached out to Grande and Slater's representatives via email for comment.