Culture

Is Ariana Grande's Song 'Fantasize' About Ethan Slater? What We Know

By
Culture Ariana Grande Infidelity Divorce

Since Ariana Grande broke up with husband Dalton Gomez in July, rumors have circled about a romance between the 30-year-old and her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

The pair were seen together at Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh's Oscars party in March. At the time, both Grande and Slater were believed to be happily married, with the 31-year-old not announcing his split from wife Lilly Jay until July.

However, fans are speculating that Grande's song "Fantasize" may be about Slater. In the unreleased demo, which was leaked online in June, the singer fantasizes about a man who is in a relationship.

Ethan Slater, Ariana Grande
Ethan Slater in 2019 (left). Ariana Grande in 2020 (right). Grande's leaked track "Fantasize" is rumored to be about "Wicked" co-star Slater. Jenny Anderson/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

"No, I can't get behind what Ariana is writing about Ethan. It's wrong," wrote TikTok user Raven, while @gossipygirlie soundtracked footage of Slater performing in the SpongeBob SquarePants musical—for which he received a Tony Award nomination in 2018—with some of the more explicit "Fantasize" lyrics.

"I still can't get over the fact that ariana grande wrote this song about him," the poster wrote alongside the clip, which has received over 16 million views.

"Have you guys read the lyrics to the full song? If that's really about Ethan that means that Ariana was cheating for months !!!!!!" posted @malagrug on TikTok.

However, the song does not appear to have been written about Slater. The track was recorded in August 2021, according to fan site arianagrande.fandom.com, long before Wicked began filming in December 2022.

The tune was initially called "90s idea number 3 2.1," with fans dubbing it "Fantasize" due to the lyrics. At the time of the leak, Grande commented on a TikTok video about the song, saying that she wrote the melody for a comedy sketch about a girl group.

"Please stop spreading leaks. i appreciate it," the star wrote in the now-deleted comment.

Ethan Slater and Lilly Jay in 2018
Ethan Slater (right) and ex-wife Lilly Jay pose in 2018 in front of a wall of roses. The musical star split from his childhood sweetheart in July 2023 and has been falsely said to be the subject of an Ariana Grande song. Walter McBride/WireImage

On September 4, the song charted on Spotify's Daily Top Songs Philippines list, after being uploaded by a fake profile called "Adriana Venti." Uploaded as "But Just Before I Go, Theres Something You Should Know," the track received more than 70,000 streams before being removed.

Grande and Slater have not confirmed their relationship, but in July, People magazine wrote that the pair had begun dating. After the report broke, Slater made his Instagram account private. Newsweek has emailed Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater for comment on this report.

On September 1, People reported that the rumored couple did not get together until after Slater had ended things with Jay. Newsweek has not been able to verify this claim. The magazine said the relationship was much different than what has been portrayed in public.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC