Ariana Grande Music Leaked by Mysterious Adriana Venti in Philippines

Ariana Grande's unreleased track "Fantasize" has been leaked online—receiving over 70,000 streams in the Philippines before being removed from Spotify.

The song was uploaded by a mysterious account called "Adriana Venti"—a play on the 30-year-old singer's surname, which means "large" in Italian.

The tune reached number 200 on the Spotify Daily Top Songs Philippines list, receiving 71,335 streams on September 4.

Although the track's official name is "Fantasize," it was uploaded as "But Just Before I Go, Theres Something You Should Know" on August 19 and released by "YUH RECORDS."

Ariana Grande performing on stage at Coachella festival in 2019. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

The fake single's artwork was taken from make-up artist Ash K Holm's Instagram page. In the original snap, Grande can be seen posing in a satin bra while brandishing a lipstick, alongside the caption "Pastel Dreams."

In the edited version, Grande—or "Venti"—sports bangs and a more voluminous ponytail, but the image otherwise appears to be the same.

This isn't the first time the hitmaker's music has been leaked. In March, several of Grande's demos and unreleased tracks were posted online, a move that the singer called "horrible."

In a make-up tutorial for her brand R.E.M Beauty, Grande said: "You guys have heard every bad song and b******* demo that I've ever made. Hilarious.

"It's impossible to keep things from you. You've got to take some swings and misses."

Ariana Grande’s unreleased song "Fantasize" has been removed from Spotify after a fan uploaded a version that charted in the Philippines with over 70K streams. pic.twitter.com/iHlOnQUe2J — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 5, 2023

Grande is currently filming Wicked: Part 1, a two-part adaption of the Tony award winning musical of the same name. The star will be playing Glinda the Good Witch, a role held by Kristin Chenoweth in the Broadway version.

The "God is a Woman" songstress has been posting snaps from the set, alongside Cynthia Erivo, who is starring as Elphaba—the Wicked Witch of the West—in the movie.

Grande hit headlines in August after supposedly parting ways with long-time manager Scooter Braun, who she signed with in 2013 and has helmed her music career so far. She was one of several celebrities reportedly to cut ties with the music mogul, including singer Demi Lovato.

The former Nickelodeon star also split with husband Dalton Gomez in July after two years of marriage, reportedly due to the strain of a long-distance relationship. The 27-year-old is a real estate broker in L.A., while Grande has spent most of the year filming in the U.K.

Prior to the break-up, Gomez was said to be unbothered by Grande's star power, with a source telling People: "​​They're a great fit together."

"Dalton's entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her," the insider told the magazine. "He's young but mature and knows what he wants out of life."

Newsweek has reached out to Ariana Grande for comment.