Backstage Video Emerges of Ariana DeBose Practicing 'Disaster' BAFTAs Show

After going viral for the opinion dividing woman rap at the BAFTAs, new backstage footage of Ariana DeBose practicing has gone viral online.

Academy Award-winner DeBose performed an upbeat song at Sunday's British Academy Film Awards, but it was slammed as "dreadful" and "humiliating" by some. A clip of DeBose rapping about all the female acting nominees went viral online, with a reference to Angela Bassett in particular getting the meme treatment

Now, the musical director of DeBose's performance, Benjamin Rauhala has shared some previously unseen content of the singer practicing backstage.

Alongside the 35-second video, Rauhala wrote it was filmed "backstage with Ariana DeBose, getting ready to do the thing at the BAFTAs."

DeBose recites the lyrics to her rap while getting her makeup applied both in her dressing room, and at the side of the stage before entering.

"We had so much fun celebrating the brilliant female nominees at the BAFTAs!" Rauhala wrote in captions on the video. "It was an honor to give love to all of these iconic women, and to get the party started!"

Responding to the cultural impact the song has received, Rauhala continued, "We are giggling at everyone who has our campy little number stuck in their head. Thank you for the love, and the hilarious memes.

"We had the BEST time putting this together for our friends at the BAFTAs. What a moment!" Rauhala wrote and added, "She did the thing."

While DeBose deactivated her Twitter account after her song started trending, she responded to some of the memes on Instagram, commenting on a collection saying, "honestly I love this."

