Beagle Puppy Has Adorable Reaction to Visiting Beach for First Time

A puppy enjoyed his first day out at the beach—but he'll probably think twice about going for a paddle in the sea again.

Bogey the beagle was just 7 weeks old when Megan Donoho took him home back in June. "The second I got out of the car to meet him, I knew that he was perfect for me," she told Newsweek.

The plan was for Bogey to move with them into the new home in Roswell, Georgia. A home that had a backyard for Bogey to play it. But then disaster struck.

"Our new home was vandalized before we were able to move it," Donoho explained. "It was badly flooded and had to be completely gutted." With nowhere left to go and Bogey due for pickup, it was decided that they would head off on vacation to Jacksonville Beach.

Joined by his older canine brother, Tucker, a retriever, Bogey headed off for three weeks of "getting absolutely spoiled" on the coast, according to Donoho.

While this vacation was a matter of convenience, Bogey isn't the only dog being treated to a holiday. In a poll of 2,000 vacationing Americans conducted by the travel agency eDreams, 42 per cent of U.S. respondents said they found the idea of traveling with a pet appealing. In fact, 28 percent of American travelers found animals more fun than people.

Donoho was joined by her boyfriend for what looked like an enjoyable vacation, especially when it came time to take their new puppy to the beach for the very first time.

"Because Bogey was so young and impressionable, he followed in his big brother Tucker's footsteps and absolutely loved digging in the sand. He even dipped his toes in the water," Donoho said.

In a video posted to TikTok, that's already been watched over 2 million times, the young pup can be seen enjoying walks on the sand and though he enjoyed paddling in the water, he was a little less sure about things when the tide came in, nearly submerging him. Fortunately, Bogey had his new family there to keep him safe. "He never left his family's side, whether it was dad, big brother or momma," Donoho said.

Donoho said she "cried many, many tears" when she first met Bogey." After all, it felt like the end of a long journey that began when she was a kid.

"I have always loved animals and have been volunteering at my local ASPCA shelter since elementary school," she said. "We ended up with 6 pets—my mom likes to say it was my fault—but she was clearly a sucker for dogs too."

Molly the Beagle

One night, her mom got a call about a beagle in need.

"Her name was Molly," Donoho said. "She had been severely abused, was very malnourished, had mange eating away at her fur, and needed love so badly. After meeting her and seeing the look on her face, my family knew we needed to take her home."

Molly became her best friend and the dog that stayed by her side throughout her formative years. Finally, at age 16, Molly passed away. But their time together inspired Donoho to do more to help dogs like Molly.

"I began to get involved with numerous charities, the main one being the Beagle Freedom Project," she said. "Unfortunately, because of their loving and friendly nature, the most common breed of dog used for testing are beagles. Beagles are beaten, poked, and prodded because of their forgiving nature."

It took time but eventually Donoho decided she wanted another beagle. That was when she came across a Facebook post about some beagle puppies that were in need of a home.

"It seemed like a sign," she said. "I reached out, and was informed that there was only one beagle left. We would not have a choice in which puppy we got."

Bogey at Home

Fast-forward to today and they are all happily living together in the new family home. "He is truly the most kind, loving, friendly, and emotionally sensitive and intelligent baby there is," Donoho said. "If his daddy is having a hard day, he will curl up next to him for hours. If momma is sad, he comes up and licks me until I have to force him to stop."

Bogey's dad is a superintendent at a golf course, which explains the young pup's name. The bouncy beagle often accompanies him to work where he is learning the ropes as a golf course dog—although he does still occasionally chase the balls. He'll get there though.

"Bogey is living the best life possible and has so much more life to live," Donoho said. "We are blessed to be able to give that to him."

