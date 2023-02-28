Craving a dreamy beach escape this winter? Spring is just around the corner, but those who can't wait for a summer coastal getaway need not look any further than U.S. shores.

Some of the best beaches in the world are right here on the American coast, according to reviews and ratings by "real travelers from all over," collected for the latest edition of TripAdvisor's annual Travelers' Choice Awards.

The award winners each year are determined based on "the quality and quantity" of traveler reviews and ratings posted on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period, as well as "an additional editorial process," the travel review website explains.

Top 10 Beaches in the U.S.

Here we take a closer look at the top 10 beaches in the U.S. ranked among the winners of 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards for TripAdvisor.

1. Ka'anapali Beach, Hawaii

Nestled on the western shore of Maui, Ka'anapali Beach was a former retreat for the royalty of Maui, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

With plenty of walking and snorkeling options, visitors also won't want to miss the cliff diving ceremony off Black Rock, its northernmost cliffs. The ceremony is among the beach's most famed attractions.

2. Siesta Beach, Florida

With a powdery white sandy coast caressed by soft waves of deep blue waters, Siesta Beach is "a photographer's dream," according to TripAdvisor.

Located in Siesta Key, a barrier island in southern Florida, adjacent to the Gulf of Mexico, Siesta Beach was previously named the best beach in the U.S. in the 2020 Travelers' Choice Awards.

3. Driftwood Beach, Georgia

This "peaceful, breathtaking and haunting" beach is found on Jekyll Island, just off the coast of Georgia.

Lined by striking ancient driftwood monuments on its waterfront, the beach has an otherworldly feel. It has been frequently named among the country's most romantic beaches, according to the Jekyll Island Authority, the island's tourism website.

4. Hanalei Beach, Hawaii

Highlighted for its unforgettable mountain views from the water, Hanalei Beach sits at the mouth of the Hanalei River on the island of Kauai. The beach is popular for swimming and other water sports.

5. Ho'okipa Beach Park, Hawaii

There's no shortage of picturesque beaches in Hawaii, such as Ho'okipa Beach Park, which rounded out the top five of this year's best U.S. beaches ranking by TripAdvisor.

Cradling the north shore of Maui, the beach is a popular spot for experienced surfers and windsurfers. Offering good waves year-round, during the winter season, the waves can reach heights of up to 30 feet, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

6. Henderson Beach State Park, Florida

Offering a sprawling turquoise coast hugged by soft ivory sands, the imposing shores of Henderson Beach State Park are anchored by undulating 30-foot sand dunes.

Visitors can enjoy fishing as well as a nature trail and 60 campsites that are connected to the beach via a boardwalk, according to the Florida State Parks website.

7. Cannon Beach, Oregon

Highlights of this "breathtaking and vast" beach include the towering Haystack Rock overlooking the shore, with sea creatures peeking out at low tide, and the cascading waterfalls at Hug Point.

The beach was previously named among the 100 most beautiful places in the world back in 2013 by National Geographic, as noted by the Oregon Tourism Commission.

8. Coronado Beach, California

Bordered by U.S. military property, this pristine sandy beach in Coronado, which sits just across the bay from downtown San Diego, is a training ground for the Navy Seals.

Coronado forms the backdrop of the historic Hotel del Coronado, which dates back to 1888 and was featured in Marilyn Monroe's iconic 1958 film Some Like it Hot.

9. Ogunquit Beach, Maine

This "impeccably clean" beach with "a smooth, sandy floor" is among the 3.5 miles of beaches and coastline offered by Ogunquit, a beach town in southern Maine.

Visitors can enjoy a range of water sports and other outdoor activities, from deep-sea fishing, whale watching, sailing and sea kayaking to hiking and golfing, according to the website of the Maine Office of Tourism.

10. La Jolla Cove, California

Described as San Diego's "most desirable spot" for swimming, diving and snorkeling, La Jolla Cove is good for spying on pelicans and seals lounging on the shore against a scenic beach backdrop, according to TripAdvisor.

The beach is also home to a famed dive site in the La Jolla ecological preserve.

Top U.S. Beaches: Best of the Rest

Below are the 15 other U.S. beaches that joined the 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards ranking.

11. Cape May Beach, New Jersey

12. Coligny Beach, South Carolina

13. St. Augustine Beach, Florida

14. St. Pete Beach, Florida

15. Lanikai Beach, Hawaii

16. Poipu Beach Park, Hawaii

17. Napili Beach, Hawaii

18. Panama City Beach, Florida

19. Ocean City Beach, Maryland

20. Pensacola Beach, Florida

21. Kailua Beach Park, Hawaii

22. Sombrero Beach, Florida

23. Clearwater Beach, Florida

24. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area, Hawaii

25. Santa Monica State Beach, California