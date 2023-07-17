Video of Beyoncé's Interaction With Audience Goes Viral—'Perfect Pitch'

A video of Beyoncé's interaction with her fans has gone viral online after she praised the Tennessee crowd's singing abilities.

Beyoncé kicked off the North American leg of her Renaissance World Tour earlier this month, and on Saturday, the "Break My Soul" artist, 41, sang in front of a sold-out crowd at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

During her performance of "Love on Top," Beyoncé praised the audience for their "perfect pitch."

Beyoncé performs onstage during the "Renaissance World Tour" at PGE Narodowy on June 27, 2023, in Warsaw, Poland. A video of the singer's interaction with her fans in Nashville, Tennessee, has recently gone viral. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood/Getty Images

Musician Parson James posted a video of the moment on Twitter, which has since gone viral with over 1.3 million views at the time of publication.

"Y'all got like perfect pitch? What's happening?" Beyoncé asked, which prompted cheers and laughs from the crowd.

"Nashville gagged @Beyonce a little bit with that one lolol #RENAISSANCEWorldTour," James wrote in the caption.

In the comments, one person pointed out that "Tennessee is home to some of the best singers so I'm not surprised lol."

Another impressed user added, "Like VERY perfect pitch!" while a third chimed in, "She stopped everything to say that. She was caught off guard by how good they sounded."

“y’all got like perfect pitch? what’s happening?” 😭😂🥹 Nashville gagged @Beyonce a little bit with that one lolol #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/W8HWcnedIn — Parson James (@ParsonJames) July 16, 2023

Newsweek reached out to Beyoncé's publicist via email for comment on Monday.

Last week, a separate clip posted to TikTok from Beyoncé's tour date in Philadelphia racked up hundreds of thousands of views too.

In the video, the Grammy Award winner spoke to her fans as her song "Move" played in the background.

"It's hard to perform so many songs," she said, while walking down a flight of stairs on stage. "I'm giving 'em to y'all."

"Not Beyoncé fed up with us oh my," a message across the post read.

In the same clip posted to Twitter, one user suggested the Houston, Texas, native had enough of fans' demands to hear certain songs.

"She tired of y'all complaining about AUIYM, DIL & THIQUE," the tweet read, with the first two being acronyms for "All Up in Your Mind" and "Dangerously in Love."

Many pointed out, however, that Beyoncé simply has too many hit songs to fit into one concert.

In the TikTok replies, someone wrote, "Didn't nobody tell her to make all these damn hits don't blame us for eating it up," and a second said, "At this point we need 12-hour tour performance with all of her great hits. It's never enough."

The BeyHive, a nickname for Beyoncé's fandom, went to extreme lengths to secure tickets for the highly anticipated tour. Prior to tickets going on sale, people started fundraising for the event.

Content creator AdrianXpression started promoting a new OnlyFans page on his YouTube page to raise money, while countless other fans made public pleas for cash on GoFundMe.

BeyHive member @_veelencia even booked a trip to Europe, which ended up cheaper than seeing the singer in the United States.

"After further research I discovered that I could fly to Sweden and be in club renaissance for the same price I paid for ONE club renaissance ticket in D.C.," they tweeted in February.

"Needless to say...I'm booking a trip to Stockholm, Sweden to Beyoncé, taking a train to Copenhagen, Denmark to run a marathon, and going back to Iceland on the way back to relax in the Blue Lagoon."

Beyoncé kicked off Renaissance in Stockholm in May and will conclude her tour in the U.S. in September.

