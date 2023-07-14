Video of Beyoncé 'Fed Up' With Fans During U.S. Tour Goes Viral

A video clip of Beyoncé candidly addressing her fans while performing on a Philadelphia stop of her Renaissance World Tour has gone viral on TikTok.

The Grammy-winning star has been on her international tour since May, performing at various venues across Europe, before starting her U.S. dates with a sold-out Philadelphia show on July 12.

With the show marking the "Break My Soul" hitmaker's first tour stop on U.S. soil, fans have flooded social media with footage taken from her performance.

One such clip shared on TikTok showed the Texas native strutting down the steps of her elaborate set before cheering fans as the intro to her track "Move" played.

Beyoncé is pictured performing onstage during the "Renaissance World Tour" on June 27, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. A video clip of the star's tour stop in Philadelphia has gone viral on TikTok. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood/Getty Images

Ahead of delivering her powerhouse vocals to the capacity crowd, Beyoncé quipped: "It's hard to perform so many songs. I'm giving 'em to y'all."

A caption posted on the video repeated Beyoncé's statement, adding: "Not Beyoncé fed up with us, oh my."

The video, which was uploaded to a Beyoncé fan account, has been viewed more than 250,000 times.

"With all that [bass] in her voice as well omds [oh my days] mother has had enough," the uploader wrote in a caption, adding a trio of crying emojis.

"Didn't nobody tell her to make all these damn hits," joked one fan in the comments section, "don't blame us for eating it up."

"Girl the tickets weren't cheap so you better give them please," said another.

The clip was also shared on Twitter, where one fan suggested that Beyoncé was exasperated with fans' demands for her to perform certain tracks from her vast catalog.

"She tired of y'all complaining about AUIYM ['All Up In Your Mind'], DIL ['Dangerously In Love'] & THIQUE," they wrote.

She tired of y’all complaining about AUIYM, DIL & THIQUE pic.twitter.com/fctzWy5J3E — ✨B.K.🧚🏾‍♀️ (@BoycottKey) July 13, 2023

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour started with two performances at Stockholm, Sweden, on May 10 and 11, before moving on to Brussels in Belgium. Other tour stops included the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Poland.

Her first North American tour dates were on July 8 and 9 in Toronto, before she made her way to Philadelphia. Beyoncé, whose next tour date is in Nashville, Tennessee, will play several dates across the U.S. for the remainder of the summer. Her final tour stop is scheduled for Kansas City, Missouri, on October 1.

Beyoncé is in the midst of something of a banner year. The musician scooped four Grammy Awards at February's ceremony: Best R&B Song for "Cuff It"), Best Dance/Electronic Recording ("Break My Soul"), Best Dance/Electronic Album (Renaissance) and Best Traditional R&B Performance ("Plastic Off the Sofa").

She won the most awards at this year's ceremony, tied with the worship music collective Maverick City Music. Beyoncé's haul saw her walk away with a career total of 32 Grammy trophies, besting Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti's previous record.

"I'm trying not to be too emotional," Beyoncé said while accepting her record-breaking prize for Dance/Electronic Album. "I'm trying to just receive this night."

During her speech, she also paid tribute to both her "beautiful husband" Jay-Z and the "queer community for their love and for inventing the genre."

Beyoncé had broken records before even arriving at the ceremony. She was not only the top nominee for the year, with nine nods, she also increased her career nomination total to 88, tying her with her husband, Jay-Z, for the most Grammy nominations received by any artist.