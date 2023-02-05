Grammys Live Updates: Viola Davis Achieves EGOT With Best Audio Book Win

Viola Davis Achieves EGOT With Best Audio Book Win

Viola Davis earned EGOT status on Sunday—becoming the third Black woman in history to achieve the honor.

The actress took home her first Grammy award for Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording for her memoir, Finding Me.

"Oh my God. I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything," Davis—who has an Oscar, two Tony Awards and an Emmy—said.

Congrats Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording winner - "Finding Me" @violadavis #GRAMMYs

🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month, The Help star admitted she really wanted to win.

"I have to tell you—the Grammy thing... I'm a serious actor. I am," she said during the show. "I went to Juilliard [School of the Performing Arts], I feel it's about the work. [But] it's like my niece Annabella who had a meltdown at Circus Circus [Las Vegas] when she was 6 years old, snot dripping and crying, and all she was saying was, 'I wanna win! I wanna win!' In my brain with the Grammy, I'm like, 'I wanna win! I wanna win!'"

Davis is the fourth Black person alongside John Legend, Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Hudson to complete the EGOT.