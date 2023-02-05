Grammys Live Updates: Viola Davis Achieves EGOT With Best Audio Book Win
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards kicks off on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
- It will be broadcast live from 8:00-11:30 p.m. ET and 5:00-8:30 p.m. PT. The awards show will air on the CBS Television Network and can be streamed live and on demand on Paramount+.
- Some of 2023's nominees include: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Maren Morris, Sam Smith, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and more.
- Other musicians including Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj were snubbed.
Viola Davis Achieves EGOT With Best Audio Book Win
Viola Davis earned EGOT status on Sunday—becoming the third Black woman in history to achieve the honor.
The actress took home her first Grammy award for Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording for her memoir, Finding Me.
"Oh my God. I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything," Davis—who has an Oscar, two Tony Awards and an Emmy—said.
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month, The Help star admitted she really wanted to win.
"I have to tell you—the Grammy thing... I'm a serious actor. I am," she said during the show. "I went to Juilliard [School of the Performing Arts], I feel it's about the work. [But] it's like my niece Annabella who had a meltdown at Circus Circus [Las Vegas] when she was 6 years old, snot dripping and crying, and all she was saying was, 'I wanna win! I wanna win!' In my brain with the Grammy, I'm like, 'I wanna win! I wanna win!'"
Davis is the fourth Black person alongside John Legend, Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Hudson to complete the EGOT.
Grammys 2021, 2022 Were Postponed Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
In 2021 and 2022, the Grammys were postponed due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
The 63rd annual Grammy Awards was originally scheduled for January 31, 2021 in Los Angeles, but was moved to March 14, 2021. At the time, coronavirus cases spiked and vaccinations were not yet widely available.
Harvey Mason Jr., the Recording Academy's interim chief executive, said in a statement: "The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, where hospital services have been overwhelmed [and] ICUs have reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do."
He continued, "Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show."
As for the 64th annual Grammy Awards, they too were rescheduled as the Omicron variant surged. Instead of taking place on January 31, 2022, they were held on April 3, 2022.
"The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority," the academy and CBS said in a joint statement.
How to Watch the Grammys 2023 Broadcast and Red Carpet
- The Grammys—which air Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT—can be viewed on the CBS Television Network and streamed live and on demand on Paramount+.
- Prior to the telecast, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on live.GRAMMY.com.