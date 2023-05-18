Bichon Frise Filmed Pulling Off Daring Play Pen Escape at Third Attempt

A Bichon Frise puppy has proven the old adage true that if at first you don't succeed, try, try again.

Unfortunately, for the dog's owner, in doing so, the young pooch pulled off a daring escape over the puppy gate in their living room.

Footage of three-month-old Esmae's repeated escape attempts was captured on pet owner Christine's Ring Stick Up Cam at her home in Long Island, New York back in April.

In the clip, the Bichon Frise can be seen repeatedly trying—and failing—to scale the wall of the cage while her owner's other dog, an 11-year-old Maltipoo called Bailey, looks on. On two occasions, Esmae is thwarted in her attempts. However, the third time proves the charm, with the puppy successfully breaking out before heading off in search of adventure.

To most dog owners, this kind of brazen display of rebelliousness might have been cause for concern. However, Katriina Tiira, a researcher from the University of Helsinki, believes it may also be an indicator of intelligence. Tiira identified this trait earlier this year during a study in which she assessed around 5,000 dogs for traits like logical reasoning and problem-solving.

"Intelligent dogs are not nicer pets," she told The Times back in January. "Many people come to the test and they say, 'I have huge problems in my daily life with this dog' — and often the dog is at the high end of the cognitive results."

In the case of Esmae, her naughty streak may have helped her gain freedom, but it proved short-lived.

Christine said the puppy had been in her playpen for a matter of minutes before her escape. "She was out of the pen playing with Bailey and I had just put her back in to talk to my mom on the phone," she told Ring. "Maybe she was in there for 15 minutes....Next thing I knew she was in the back TV room at my feet."

Esmae the Bichon Frise puppy escapes - the three-month-old puppy was determined to break out. Ring

While the escape was shocking enough, watching Esmae's efforts again on camera proved equally stunning. "I can't believe I caught it on camera!" she said. "She is only three months old and she climbed out three times so she now has a new cage! Without the Ring camera, I would have never caught this smart doggie escaping!"

Since the video was filmed, Christine has bought Esmae a new "escape-proof" cage, while she still keeps a close eye on her dog friend at night and if she ever goes out to the store.

Of course, this isn't the first time a dog has pulled off a daring escape.

One Boxer was hailed as an "escape artist" after climbing out of a pen at a pet daycare center. At the other end of the spectrum, a pet owner was stunned after discovering how her 9-week-old puppy escaped.

Not every escape goes to plan though. One dog had the internet in hysterics after getting stuck while attempting to escape from his owner's yard.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.