News

Joe Biden Warmly Greets Saudi Crown Prince He Vowed to Reject

By Natalie Venegas
News Joe Biden Saudi Arabia G20 Summit Oil Prices

President Joe Biden welcomed Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman by shaking his hand during the G20's annual summit on Saturday in New Delhi, despite a somewhat tense relationship between the two.

World leaders at the summit discussed an international infrastructure project that would connect India, the Middle East and Europe with railways, shipping lines, high-speed data cables and energy pipelines. Saudi Arabia is set to be a part of the initiative due to a push from the Biden administration to complete its "mega-deal" with the country that included normalization between the kingdom and Israel, Axios reported on Saturday. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed said that the kingdom will take part in the project with a $20 billion investment.

For Biden, the possible Saudi-Israel peace agreement would mean a historic foreign policy achievement the White House has been pushing. However, the president has also had his criticisms towards Saudi Arabia as he has previously said Saudi Arabia's government has "very little social redeeming value," and that it had murdered "children...and innocent people" in Yemen.

"Under a Biden-Harris administration, we will reassess our relationship with the Kingdom [of Saudi Arabia], end US support for Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen, and make sure America does not check its values at the door to sell arms or buy oil," Biden said in October 2020 when he was running for president.

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One before departing from King Abdulaziz International Airport in the Saudi city of Jeddah on July 16, 2022. Biden welcomed Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman by shaking his hand during the G20's annual summit on Saturday in New Delhi, despite their somewhat tense relationship in the past. Getty Images

During his presidential campaign, Biden also pledged that his administration would seek to make Saudi Arabia "the pariah that they are" and signaled that "they have to be held accountable" for its human rights abuses.

Another point of major tension between the two countries has also been seen with the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post journalist and fierce critic of the Saudi regime who was killed by Saudi government agents in Istanbul in 2018. Biden, meanwhile, angered Saudi officials by releasing a U.S. intelligence report that determined Crown Prince Mohammad likely approved the journalist's killing.

More criticisms from Biden came after Saudi Arabia's decision to cut oil production last October, as Biden announced there would be "consequences" for the Saudi government and a need to reevaluate the relationship between the two countries.

"There's going to be some consequences for what they've done," Biden said after the Saudis agreed to cut production by 2 million barrels a day, which the crown prince supported.

However, that relationship seems unchanged as Biden continues to aim for peace.

As part of this new international infrastructure project, the president said on Saturday that it will make it easier to trade and export, transfer clean energy and provide fast and stable internet service to countries in the Middle East.

"It's a big deal. It's a really big deal. This project will contribute to making the Middle East a more prosperous, stable and integrated region," Biden said, according to Axios.

Newsweek has reached out to the Biden administration for comment via email.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC