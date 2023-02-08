Biden's State of the Union Sends Trump Into a Tizzy

Former President Donald Trump unleashed a furious barrage of Truth Social posts during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday, while publishing a short video that he claimed was the "real" address soon after.

Before offering what he called "Play by Play" commentary for Biden's speech on Truth Social, Trump asserted that he wanted "Joe Biden to do well tonight" because "we are truly a Nation in Decline."

However, he quickly began to take shots at the president, admonishing Biden for making a "big stumble" by briefly and wrongly referring to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as the "minority leader" before correcting himself in the first few minutes of the speech.

Throughout the address, Trump repeatedly complained that Biden's speech featured "too much use of the word 'folks,'" suggesting that it was a "nervous habit," while also pondering whether he should "blame the Speechwriters" for the choice of words.

"Having a hard time getting the words out, even though the Fake News will credit him with one of the Great Speeches of all time," Trump wrote at one point. "I really want to see him improve. Come one Joe, you can do it!"

"If I ever made a Speech like this, they'd run me out of Washington, D.C.," he added a short time later. "But there's time left, maybe he can save it."

Trump did briefly praise Biden for "doing better" and "making far fewer stumbles," before continuing to berate the president, who has a well-documented stutter, for "stumbling, bumbling" and being unable to "get the words out."

The former president accused Biden of "lying" at times during the speech and "taking credit" for accomplishments that he claimed were achieved by his administration.

After the speech, Trump shared a two-minute video that began by informing viewers that they were watching "the real State of the Union."

It was unclear whether the clip, which did not appear to directly reference any of Biden's speech on Tuesday and echoed many of his rally speeches, was prerecorded or made after the actual address.

Trump said that Biden was responsible for "millions and millions of illegal aliens" who had "stormed across our southern border" in the video, while also allowing "savage killers, rapists and violent criminals" to be "released from jail."

The former president also lashed out against the president on economic issues, claiming that gas prices were currently "going up much higher than even before," although prices had risen an average of only 0.2 cents per gallon in the past month, according to Gas Buddy.

Trump went on to describe himself as a "victim" of Biden's "weaponized Justice Department" in the video, arguing that the president was "persecuting his political opponents."

He called Biden "the most corrupt president in American history," before concluding by promising to end "the destruction of our country" by winning the 2024 presidential election, for which he declared his candidacy in November.

In a comment posted alongside the video trashing Biden, Trump somewhat bizarrely praised the president for ending his speech "stronger than he began," while urging his followers to "give him credit."

"Look, he worked hard tonight ... you've got to give him credit for trying," Trump wrote. "I disagree with him on most of his policies, but he put into words what he felt, and he ended up the evening far stronger than he began."

"Give him credit for that," he continued. "Many things weren't mentioned that should have been, but that's for another time."

Newsweek has reached out to the White House for comment.