Trump Announces 'Play by Play' of Biden's State of the Union

Former President Donald Trump is offering a live play-by-play analysis of President Joe Biden's State of the Union on Tuesday evening.

According to an announcement made Tuesday afternoon on Trump's Truth Social account, the former president's commentary will begin at 9 p.m. ET and can be viewed live on Truth Social.

"I will be doing, by popular request, a live and full 'Play by Play' analysis of The State of the Union Address, TONIGHT ON 'TRUTH' AT 9:00 P.M.," read the announcement.

"If properly done, and if Joe has just a modestly good night, this speech has the opportunity to rival any of the World's great orators, including, Lincoln, Washington, and, of course, the late, great, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Winston Churchill," Trump added.

Biden is scheduled to deliver the State of the Union at the U.S. Capitol at the same time Tuesday evening, marking the Democratic leader's third year in office and his first State of the Union since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives in November's midterm.

The president is likely to use the speech as a chance to tout his administration's achievements during his first two years in office as well as look toward the future of the country and the upcoming political battles that lie ahead, political scientists previously told Newsweek.

"Expect lists of achievements, with one half the chamber standing and clapping and the other half sitting and sulking in our annual absurd tin pot political theater," David A. Bateman, an associate professor of government at Cornell University, told Newsweek earlier in the day Tuesday.

Bateman added, however, that Biden "also has the opportunity to lay the groundwork for what is sure to be a central political task of the next few months: convincing the public that Republican intransigence is responsible for the upcoming political fights and potential economic instability that results."

Biden's remarks on Tuesday come as Republicans and Democrats continue to fight over the country's debt ceiling, which reached its limit in mid-January. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, along with other GOP leaders, have vowed not to raise Biden's borrowing limit without Democrats agreeing to "structural changes" in federal spending

While Republicans have yet to lay out which programs the GOP is looking to cut in exchange for raising the ceiling, Trump has previously said that his party should look to cut "the hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars going to corrupt foreign countries," "the billions being spent on climate extremism" and any "waste, fraud and abuse" in the federal budget.

Biden is addressing the nation Tuesday while his plan for the 2024 election remains a mystery, potentially teeing-up the chance for the 80-year-old president to face a rematch against 76-year-old Trump in the next presidential election.

On Monday, Trump's campaign team released a political advertisement attacking "Joe Biden's America," although Trump remains the only candidate confirmed for the next general election.

Newsweek reached out to the White House for comment.