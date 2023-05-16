Laughter as Boxer Shows What He Thinks of Beach Sign: 'Strongly Disagree'

The internet loves this boxer dog displaying his strong feelings towards a sign restricting access for dogs on the beach.

The viral clip was shared on TikTok by user @boxerdoglife_loki, showing Loki trying to tear down a flag prohibiting dogs from entering a particular section of the beach. The message clearly states that dogs aren't allowed to be on the beach beyond that point, but Loki "strongly disagree[d]" and thought it needed removing instead.

Since the video was shared on May 11, it has already been viewed over 680,000 times and received over 73,800 likes. Loki's owner did clear up any confusion in the caption of the video by stating that Loki was permitted to play on the beach, and it was just one area that was closed off to dogs.

The caption reads: "Dogs are actually allowed on the beach here, just this is the border line where [they're] not allowed past due to summer entertainment and events."

Loki's owner also confirmed that the flag "did not get destroyed" by the mischievous dog, as the video was intended "for entertainment only."

In 2018, a study was conducted which looked at the bond between more than 900 people and their dogs, relating to their overall satisfaction with their four-legged companion. While the study found that 76 percent of dog owners said they were really satisfied with their dog in general, still around 78 percent of owners had taken their dog to obedience classes at some point.

Results indicated a variety of training methods were used to increase obedience, including 89 percent of owners saying they used play time and food to encourage good behavior. Less favorable was a clicker, which was used by 28 percent of participants, and the least favored was a correction chain, only used by 8 percent of owners.

Since the video of Loki showing his clear disdain for the beach sign was shared on TikTok, many users have sided with the boxer and insisted that he should be allowed to wander wherever he wants.

Among the 1,100 comments on the video, one person wrote: "No sign, no rules."

Another comment on the video reads: "Official doggo protest."

Unfortunately, some users weren't sold on Loki's destructive method, as one TikTok user wrote: "I'm not sure this will get them to change their mind."

