Bride Explains Why She Enforced 'Funeral' Dress Code for Guests at Wedding

A bride has explained why she chose to have guests at her wedding dress in black.

Jordan Bussey's nuptials were the talk of TikTok after she posted a video revealing that she and her husband, Luke, had enforced a strict "all-black attire" dress code at their wedding. Both she and her husband, however, wore white for the occasion, creating an eye-catching contrast.

The 14-second clip showing the results has already been watched over 12 million times. Despite the unusual nature of the request, Bussey always felt confident their friends and family would be willing to comply.

Jordan Bussey kisses her new husband in front of friends and family. The bride and groom wore white while everyone else was in black. Meghan Lynn Photography

"Some guests were relieved as it took the pressure off of them from having to decide what to wear," she told Newsweek. "I did anticipate that not everyone would love the dress code direction and received some pushback from guests. But ultimately everyone showed up in full support, all dressed in black."

But if the initial reaction was mixed among the guests, it was nothing compared with the response generated by the video on social media.

That's not necessarily surprising. Although many traditions surrounding weddings have changed and evolved over the years, it seems most Americans are averse to a set dress code.

In a 2021 YouGovAmerica survey of 1,295 U.S. adults, 59 percent of respondents said they disapproved of the bride and groom asking guests to wear a specific color. Just 19 percent of those polled endorsed the idea.

Jordan Bussey walks down the aisle and poses for a picture with her bridesmaids. Meghan Lynn Photography

Many of those commenting on TikTok were not impressed at seeing the idea played out for real at Bussey's wedding. "Looks like they are going to a funeral not a wedding," one viewer wrote

Another agreed: "Thought it was a funeral." A third added: "Black attire outside in the heat is crazy."

Not all of the comments were negative, of course. "One color and so many different styles. How cool," one TikToker commented. Another wrote: "I love the way coordinated guest attire really simplifies the overall vibe of the venue."

Bussey acknowledged that the response to her wedding dress code has been "super-polarizing," but she wouldn't have it any other way. "I envisioned everyone in all black from the beginning of the planning process, as I felt it would help create the elegant vibe I was going for and look great in photos," she said.

But while she always wanted a dress code for herself, Bussey felt having her groom also dress in white would make the event extra special.

"I feel that sometimes the grooms can feel secondary to all the excitement of a wedding day, so by having him in a white tuxedo jacket he would be sure to stand out among the bridal party and guests," she explained. "When we were at the altar, we looked out at all our family and friends to see everyone looking so happy and remember how cool and uniformed it all looked."

Jordan Bussey admitted some of the wedding guests were not happy about dressing in black but still complied. Meghan Lynn Photography

Though the debate continues in the comments section of her video, Bussey isn't letting any of the negative comments get to her. "What one couple may love for their wedding day, another couple may not and that is OK," she said.

"Social media is a great place for sharing ideas, tips, tricks and inspiration, but it can also be a breeding ground for mean comments that serve little purpose but to dim someone else's light," she continued.

"People wear black to many special occasions, like galas, events, red carpets, and, yes, even weddings," she said. "For all those saying it was giving funeral vibes, they are welcome to their opinion, and when they get married they do not need to request specific guest attire."

If you have a similar family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured in Newsweek.