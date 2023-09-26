Bride-To-Be's Kardashian-Themed Bachelorette Party Delights Internet

It isn't uncommon for a bride-to-be to wear a white outfit for her bachelorette party, but one woman has decided to go against the norm and dress up like her favorite celebrity instead.

Roisin Curranul, 30, has recently enjoyed one last party as an unmarried woman with her seven friends, who decided to go out with a bang and dress up as the reality-TV stars the Kardashians.

Curranul, from Limerick, Ireland, told Newsweek: "We love watching the Kardashians as a group, and we felt that each of my bridal party were similar in the sense that everyone has huge personalities and varying hobbies and appearances, just like the famous sisters.

From left: Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala in New York City, wearing a purple gown and matching wig; and the bride-to-be wearing an almost-identical outfit before a night out with her friends. Roisin Curranul told Newsweek she and her friends decided to take their love for the Kardashian family and "make it the theme of the hen party." Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment / TikTok/@roisincurranul

"Our mothers always tease us and our somewhat indulgent lifestyles, saying we always think we're Kardashians when we treat ourselves to anything new," said Curranul, "so I thought we'd breathe some life into that reputation and make it the theme of the hen party."

So far, the video shared to @roisincurranul boasts more than 144,900 views and over 8,100 likes since it was shared on September 24.

During the clip, there is a screenshot of each Kardashian followed by a short video of the bride or her friends copying the outfits. First up is Kylie Jenner wearing a purple long dress paired with a purple wig at the 2019 Met Gala in New York City. It is followed by a video of Curranul wearing an almost-identical outfit and walking through a doorway.

The next photo is Kim Kardashian with silver hair and sporting an all-black outfit and sunglasses, followed by a clip of Curranul's friend wearing a similar look.

The next photos show Kim Kardashian wearing an off-the-shoulder trench coat with knee high boots; her sister Kourtney wearing a grunge outfit; and 'momanger' (mother-manager) Kris wearing a two-piece black suit with a white shirt. The group of pals didn't forget about [Kourtney's former partner] Scott Disick nor [her half-sister] Kylie Jenner either.

Curranul is set to tie the knot next month, and she told Newsweek that they celebrated in Liverpool, United Kingdom. According to The Knot wedding survey, 92 percent of bachelorette parties are overnight events, with these celebrations lasting an average of two days.

"We loved having the chance to dress up, throw on a different hairstyle and have some fun with it," Curranul said.

More than 50 TikTok users have commented on the clip, some of whom have left feedback on the theme.

One wrote: "The Kris looks like North when they all dressed up like Kris."

"First, Kourtney and Kris killed ittttt," posted another user.

"Iconic," commented another.