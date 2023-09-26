On the Internet

Bride-To-Be's Kardashian-Themed Bachelorette Party Delights Internet

By
On the Internet Wedding Marriage Relationships Bachelorette

It isn't uncommon for a bride-to-be to wear a white outfit for her bachelorette party, but one woman has decided to go against the norm and dress up like her favorite celebrity instead.

Roisin Curranul, 30, has recently enjoyed one last party as an unmarried woman with her seven friends, who decided to go out with a bang and dress up as the reality-TV stars the Kardashians.

Curranul, from Limerick, Ireland, told Newsweek: "We love watching the Kardashians as a group, and we felt that each of my bridal party were similar in the sense that everyone has huge personalities and varying hobbies and appearances, just like the famous sisters.

Kardashian party
From left: Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala in New York City, wearing a purple gown and matching wig; and the bride-to-be wearing an almost-identical outfit before a night out with her friends. Roisin Curranul told Newsweek she and her friends decided to take their love for the Kardashian family and "make it the theme of the hen party." Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment / TikTok/@roisincurranul

"Our mothers always tease us and our somewhat indulgent lifestyles, saying we always think we're Kardashians when we treat ourselves to anything new," said Curranul, "so I thought we'd breathe some life into that reputation and make it the theme of the hen party."

So far, the video shared to @roisincurranul boasts more than 144,900 views and over 8,100 likes since it was shared on September 24.

During the clip, there is a screenshot of each Kardashian followed by a short video of the bride or her friends copying the outfits. First up is Kylie Jenner wearing a purple long dress paired with a purple wig at the 2019 Met Gala in New York City. It is followed by a video of Curranul wearing an almost-identical outfit and walking through a doorway.

The next photo is Kim Kardashian with silver hair and sporting an all-black outfit and sunglasses, followed by a clip of Curranul's friend wearing a similar look.

The next photos show Kim Kardashian wearing an off-the-shoulder trench coat with knee high boots; her sister Kourtney wearing a grunge outfit; and 'momanger' (mother-manager) Kris wearing a two-piece black suit with a white shirt. The group of pals didn't forget about [Kourtney's former partner] Scott Disick nor [her half-sister] Kylie Jenner either.

Curranul is set to tie the knot next month, and she told Newsweek that they celebrated in Liverpool, United Kingdom. According to The Knot wedding survey, 92 percent of bachelorette parties are overnight events, with these celebrations lasting an average of two days.

"We loved having the chance to dress up, throw on a different hairstyle and have some fun with it," Curranul said.

More than 50 TikTok users have commented on the clip, some of whom have left feedback on the theme.

One wrote: "The Kris looks like North when they all dressed up like Kris."

"First, Kourtney and Kris killed ittttt," posted another user.

"Iconic," commented another.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC