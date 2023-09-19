Kim Kardashian Pic of North's Painting Goes Viral—'Talented Like Her Dad'

North West has impressed her mom's online fans after Kim Kardashian shared her artwork on social media.

North, 10, is the oldest child of Kim and her ex-husband Kayne West, now known as Ye, and she appears to be carving out her own path to stardom, as a budding artist.

Kim revealed North's impressive beach sunset painting on her Instagram Stories. The artwork uses a palette of purples, pinks, and reds and shows a sun setting far out at sea with waves crashing on the beach.

Kim Kardashian poses with North West at DAOU Vineyards' celebration of The Daily Front Row's 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in April this year. The 10-year-old has impressed her mother's social-media followers with her artwork, with many of her fans comparing her skills to Ye West's, her father. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

It didn't take long for a picture of the artwork to appear on other sites, with a Ye fan account posting a screengrab of Kim's Instagram Story on X, formerly Twitter.

The post was captioned: "North West's new painting. Talented like her dad." A social-media user replied to the post: "I don't care what nobody says, this is perfect!"

"A West painter would be soso sick," another added, while a third commented: "Hopefully, she paints Ye's next album cover."

North West’s new painting. Talented like her dad 💜 pic.twitter.com/0oHlWCscll — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) September 18, 2023

One posted about her being a Nepo baby but batted away the idea of fame for North only coming from her family. The X user wrote: "She doesn't have to do the bare minimum and get praised for it. an actual talent! Dope."

Ye's teenage artwork was featured on an episode of PBS's Antiques Roadshow in 2021, and it was valued at between $16,000 and $23,000.

Kim often shares snaps of her life and children across social media. Last month, she came under fire from onlookers for a video of North on her Instagram.

The TV personality and mogul posted a clip from their trip to Japan, where North had two extremely long extension braids that dragged across the floor as she walked. Social-media users commented, "cringe," and, "she's too young for all that."

North, whose siblings are Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West, knows how to work the camera, though. She recently made fans smile when a TikTok user caught the young star waiting for her mother to snap a photo of her when they attended a Beyoncé concert, only for Kim to miss the opportunity as she was talking to Jay-Z.

In January this year, another social-media clip by her mother had fans in stitches and left them seeing double as North dressed up as her father. She wore a black hoodie, a black beanie cap, and most strikingly, a goatee beard around her mouth.