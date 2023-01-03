Bryan Kohberger Battled With 'Cannibalistic Urges'—Forensic Psychiatrist

The man charged in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students battled with "cannibalistic urges," a forensic psychiatrist told Newsweek.

Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, was arrested at his parents' home in Chestnuthill Township, Pennsylvania, on Friday, authorities said.

Kohberger is accused of breaking into a rental house in Moscow, Idaho, and fatally stabbing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in the early morning hours on November 13.

In the days since his arrest, details about Kohberger's life have emerged—including how he follows a strict vegan diet and has reportedly struggled with heroin addiction in the past.

Forensic psychiatrist Carole Lieberman told Newsweek that Kohberger's reported "obsessive-compulsive eating habits" indicate he was afraid he would become addicted to meat if he ate it.

"He was not only vegan, he refused to eat off of pots or plates that had had meat on them. Psychologically, this represents his struggle against his cannibalistic urges," she said.

"He was afraid that if he let himself go to taste meat once, he would become addicted to it—like he had become to heroin—and start killing and eating people."

A relative told the New York Post last week that Kohberger's dietary restrictions were "very, very weird" and that he seemed "very OCD," referring to obsessive-compulsive disorder.

The woman, who asked not to be named, but said she was previously married into Kohberger's family, said: "It was above and being vegan.

"His aunt and uncle had to buy new pots and pans because he would not eat from anything that had ever had meat cooked in them."

Casey Arntz, who was friends with Kohberger in middle and high school, said in a video posted on TikTok that he had been "a heavy heroin user" in high school.

Kohberger's struggles with drug addiction continued into his college years, a friend from Northampton Community College told Fox News.

Kohberger has been held without bond in Pennsylvania since his arrest.

His attorney, Monroe County's chief public defender Jason LaBar, has said his client plans to waive an extradition hearing on Tuesday so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges.

He "is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible," LaBar said.

Kohberger's family released a statement expressing their sympathy for the victims' families and saying they will continue to support Kohberger and promote "his presumption of innocence."

"We care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children. There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them," the statement said.

"We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother."

They added that they have fully cooperated with law enforcement in a bid to "seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions."