What Bryan Kohberger's Parents Have Said About the Idaho Murders

The parents of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, have said they are cooperating with law enforcement to seek the truth but have warned the public against making false assumptions, saying their son should be presumed innocent.

Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, was arrested at his parents' home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on December 30.

He faces first-degree murder charges over the killing of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, the four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13.

According to an ABC 7 Chicago report, his family released a statement that expressed sadness for the families of the victims, while also calling for privacy as they cooperate with law enforcement.

The statement said: "First and foremost we care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children. There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them.

"We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother. We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions.

"We request privacy in this matter as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process."

Kohberger is scheduled to appear in a Pennsylvania courtroom later on Tuesday where he is not expected to challenge his extradition to Idaho.

Bryan Kohberger's attorney, Jason LaBar, has given further details about the case.

LaBar said that Kohberger and his father made a 2,500-mile cross-country journey in a white Hyundai Elantra to their Pennsylvania home around December 17.

Earlier in the investigation, the Moscow Police Department had announced that they were looking for a car of that same model as it was seen near the home of the victims around the time of the killings.

Moscow Police have said they are confident that Kohberger is the only suspect in the killings. They are still asking for help from the public in order to uncover more details about the suspect.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry has said: "We have a lot of work to do still, that's why were asking people if you knew this individual contact us."

LaBar noted that this white Hyundai Elantra was found at his parents' house, and added that both the suspect and his father were cooperative when police came to the door.

Speaking about the drive, he said: "Driving cross country took them about two and a half days. Mr. Kohberger indicated that Bryan was acting normal and not out of character during that drive from Washington."

Speaking more specifically about the accusations against his client, he said: "Mr. Kohberger is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible."

Newsweek has contacted the Moscow Police Department for comment.