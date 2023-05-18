Culture

Tomi Lahren Says 'Mass Layoffs' at Bud Light Expected Amid Controversy

By
Culture Budweiser Tomi Lahren Jobs Boycott

Tomi Lahren has shared a claim on social media that "mass layoffs" are on the horizon at Bud Light, as the brand faces continued backlash over its collaboration with TikTok personality Dylan Mulvaney.

Over the past several weeks, Bud Light has been the focus of a divisive debate after the company sent transgender influencer Mulvaney a personalized beer can.

In early April, Mulvaney shared a video on Instagram in which she explained that Bud Light had sent her a can with her face on it to commemorate 365 days of her living as a woman. Mulvaney's Days of Girlhood video series, which charts her first year of transitioning, has been a viral success.

The partnership drew condemnation from a number of social media users, who issued calls for a boycott. Musician Kid Rock shared footage of himself opening fire on a stack of Bud Light cans, a move that was emulated by model Bri Teresi as she took aim at a range of brands.

Tomi Lahren shares Bud Light layoff claim
Tomi Lahren on October 26, 2019, in Nashville, Tennessee. The conservative TV personality has shared a claim that "mass layoffs" are in the pipeline at Bud Light amid ongoing backlash. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Politicon

Amid the criticism and reports of plummeting sales, some Bud Light executives took a leave of absence, including marketing head Alissa Heinerscheid and Daniel Blake, who oversees marketing for Anheuser-Busch's mainstream brands.

Conservative commentator Lahren, who has been vocal in her objections to Bud Light's collaboration with Mulvaney, now claims that the behind-the-scenes fallout is set to affect employees at the beleaguered beer brand.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the Fox Nation host wrote: "A current Bud Light employee reached out to tell me things are BAD and mass layoffs are expected. Production is stalled. They can't give the stuff away. Would be so easy if execs would acknowledge their TRANSgression and issue a true apology."

The Tomi Lahren Is Fearless presenter returned to the micro-blogging platform on Wednesday to share further claims about Bud Light's owners.

"A current Bud Light employee told me it's not necessarily [Anheuser-Busch] that's woke, but rather 'InBev' that bought the company in 2008 and is now going more woke," Lahren tweeted. "Interesting."

Newsweek has contacted representatives of Anheuser-Busch and InBev via email for comment.

In recent weeks, a number of social media users have shared photos and videos of Bud Light on store shelves and at venues, in a bid to illustrate the purported success of their boycott of the beer brand.

The Bud Light backlash has spilled beyond social media criticism and boycotts. A bomb squad was recently dispatched to an Anheuser-Busch facility in Los Angeles following a threatening email.

An employee with the company told Patch Media that other threats were made to facilities across the U.S. after Mulvaney's Bud Light post.

Read more

In an April 14 press release, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth said the company had no intention of dividing people.

"We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer," read the statement. "I care deeply about this country, this company, our brands, and our partners.

"I spend much of my time traveling across America, listening to and learning from our customers, distributors, and others. Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation."

Lahren has also joined the criticism of the brand Miller Lite over a two-month-old commercial that highlights the historical role that women played in beer brewing.

