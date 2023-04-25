Photo of Bud Light Booth With No Line at Morgan Wallen Concert Goes Viral

A photo showing no line at a booth selling Bud Light at a recent Morgan Wallen concert has gone viral on Twitter amid the embattled brand's ongoing backlash.

For several weeks, the beer brand has been the focus of a deeply divided debate after sending transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney a personalized can of its product.

Earlier this month, Mulvaney shared a video on Instagram in which she explained that Bud Light had sent her a can with her face on it to commemorate 365 days of her living as a woman. Mulvaney's Days of Girlhood video series, which charts her first year of transitioning, has been a viral success.

The partnership has drawn condemnation from some social media users, who issued calls for a boycott. Amid the backlash, musician Kid Rock shared footage of himself opening fire on a stack of Bud Light cans. Country music star Travis Tritt reacted by announcing that he would no longer sell Budweiser at his concerts.

Morgan Wallen is pictured on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The inset image shows cans of Bud Light at a convenience store on July 26, 2018 in New York City. An image purporting to show no line for Bud Light at a recent Wallen concert has gone viral on Twitter. Michael Tran/Getty Images;/Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Caitlyn Jenner, who transitioned to female in 2015, recommended an alternative beer brand as she commented on a Twitter post from British influencer Oli London, who previously identified as transracial, gender neutral and transgender.

Amid the ongoing criticism, some executives at Bud Light recently took a leave of absence, including marketing head Alissa Heinerscheid and Daniel Blake, who oversees marketing for Anheuser-Busch's mainstream brands.

After a number of consumers publicly stated their intention to boycott the beer company's products, a Twitter user shared an image showing the apparent effect.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh tweeted over the weekend: "The Bud Light executive who came up with the Dylan Mulvaney campaign is now gone from the company. I told you this boycott was working. We got actual results. A victory for Team Sanity."

Sharing a photo to illustrate their statement, a Twitter user responded to Walsh: "No one in line at the Bud Light booth at the Morgan Wallen concert In Louisville, KY last night." The tweet has been viewed over 420,000 times.

No one in line at the Bud Light booth at the Morgan Wallen concert In Louisville, KY last night pic.twitter.com/iFqrWrdb5y — Elizabeth Thompson (@lizthompson1976) April 22, 2023

When another Twitter user sarcastically responded that the vendors in question "didn't sell [one] beer all night," the poster of the photo insisted they "didn't say that," while offering further insight into what they saw.

"I actually did see very few people drinking Bud Light at the concert but there was no one in line at their booth but plenty of other lines to buy beer from other vendors selling different brands," wrote the concert attendee.

The same detractor then said that when they attended a hockey game in Dallas last Wednesday, the "Budweiser booth was packed all night."

"Great, where's your picture?" the Wallen concert attendee replied, sharing another photo. "Here's another one that I took from a vendor selling multiple brands in the hallway ... first 2 buckets are empty, last bucket with the Bud Light ... not empty."

Great, where’s your picture? Here’s another one that I took from a vendor selling multiple brands in the hallway … first 2 buckets are empty, last bucket with the Bud Light … not empty pic.twitter.com/ffILJRpPYJ — Elizabeth Thompson (@lizthompson1976) April 22, 2023

The conservative outrage at Bud Light is part of the ongoing culture war in the U.S. It has dominated political discourse and led to laws being introduced in Republican states that target the transgender community.

However, Mulvaney and transgender people in the U.S. have received support from Democrats and liberals, including from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

At a daily press briefing earlier this week Jean-Pierre said: "When a transgender American posts a video about a brand of beer they enjoy and it leads to bomb threats, it's clear that the level of violence and vitriol against transgender Americans has to stop."

Despite calls for a boycott, Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Bud Light, has seen its stock value increase overall by 6.28 percent since last month.

Many of the gains in stock value came before Mulvaney's ad feature on April 1, after which it fell, although it has since started to recover.

Dylan Mulvaney is pictured on on April 03, 2023 in New York City. The influencer has been the focus of continued social media debate after revealing that Bud Light had sent her a personalized beer can in celebration of her transition anniversary. Rob Kim/Getty Images

The company has been subject to bomb threats, which resulted in a bomb squad being dispatched to an Anheuser-Busch facility in Los Angeles after authorities said they had uncovered a threatening email.

An employee with the company told Patch Media that other threats were made to other facilities across the country after Mulvaney's Bud Light post.

In an April 14 press release, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth said the company had no intention of dividing people.

It stated: "We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer."

The statement continued: "I care deeply about this country, this company, our brands, and our partners. I spend much of my time traveling across America, listening to and learning from our customers, distributors, and others.

"Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation."

Newsweek has contacted representatives of Anheuser-Busch via email for comment.