U.S.

Bud Light Called Out For Staying Silent Amid Dylan Mulvaney Controversy

By
U.S. Social media Beer Transgender LGBTQ rights

Bud Light's silence hasn't gone unnoticed amid calls to boycott the brand over its partnership with Dylan Mulvany.

The beer company has been praised and slammed for its association with Mulvaney, a trans activist and influencer known for documenting her gender transition on TikTok with daily posts. Mulvaney announced the partnership in a video on April 1, adding that she celebrated "day 365 of womanhood" and received "possibly the best gift ever" from Bud Light—a personalized can of beer with her face on it.

Bud Light, whose parent company is Anheuser-Busch, has been unusually silent on social media since Mulvaney's announcement. Now, people are calling out the beer giant for not addressing the controversy.

Bud Light Rainbow Bottles Dylan Mulvaney Klarna
Rainbow bottles of Bud Light are displayed during the GLAAD Media Awards on May 4, 2019, in New York City. (Inset) Dylan Mulvaney attends the Klarna & Paris Hilton House of Y2K Launch Party on February 23, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Bud Light is being called out online over its silence amid controversy. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for GLAAD; Inset Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Klarna/Getty Images

On Sunday, British Influencer Oli London tweeted, "Bud Light has been silent across all Social Media platforms since the Dylan Mulvaney brand partnership backlash erupted. Instagram- no posts since March 30th. Twitter- no posts since April 1st. Facebook- no posts since March 30th. Why is Bud Light so silent?"

At the time of publication, the tweet had racked up over 25,000 likes.

Another Twitter user wrote, "Lmao, Bud Light really backed themselves into a corner. They've gone silent because they don't want to further alienate their customers, but they can't walk it back because of fear of being 'phobic.' This is what happens when you try to be everything to everyone."

A Twitter account called @OleMurica wrote on April 3: Bud Light has tweeted every day... except yesterday. They do not want to drop Dylan Mulvaney in fears of causing an uproar in the LGBTQ, which makes up less than 2% of their business. Instead, they are staying silent hoping this all just blows over. But it won't."

Queer artist @ZahirXOXO tweeted: "Something y'all conservatives need to understand is that you don't even know what transgender actually is. You don't understand it. If you did, or if you had someone close to you who is, you'd never ever put this much time and effort into being a c*** for sport."

They added, "And also, 'Bud Light has been silent across all social media platforms' wasting no energy or time on this circus and its clowns whatsoever as they should."

Mulvaney—who uses she/they pronouns—has spoken out several times since the controversy began.

In a video posted to their TikTok, Mulvaney apologized for not posting as much as usual.

"Hi, how are you? I haven't been making as many videos. There's been a lot going on, and I was feeling a little down today, but I was walking on the sidewalk in New York and this garbage truck drives by me and the garbage man leans out of the truck and goes, 'Hello Dylan!'" they said.

After saying "hello" and waving back, they added, "It was the most unexpected person and it gave me the courage to keep going. I love you, and if you're that man and are watching this right now, you really made my day, and I especially love you."

Read more

On Thursday, Mulvaney hinted at the drama again in an Instagram Story. They shared a photo of a Domino's pizza with the caption, "And I think I deserve a nice cold beer too."

The partnership between Mulvaney and Bud Light first drew criticism from conservatives on social media, including Kid Rock. The musician posted a video of himself shooting a stack of Bud Light cans and saying, "F*** Bud Light and f*** Anheuser-Busch!"

Country singer Travis Tritt also vowed to ban Anheuser-Busch products from his tour.

Do you have a tip on an entertainment story that Newsweek should be covering? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC