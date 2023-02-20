Bull Terrier Puppy Amazes the Internet: 'Never Seen a Baby One'

Videos shared on TikTok of a 15-month-old English bull terrier puppy have delighted the internet.

Lizzy Walters, from Derbyshire, England, has shared videos of her new puppy Nova with thousands of followers and TikTok users who have been delighted by the pup.

The English bull terrier, also referred to as simply a bull terrier, was first recognized as a breed by the American Kennel Club in 1885.

First popularized in Britain in the 13th century, these dogs were bred for blood sports. Even by the 1830s when blood sports with animals were outlawed, the practice continued illegally for some time.

Today these mischievous and playful dogs are much-loved pets. With their distinctive "egghead," they thrive on affection and exercise and are often loyal, lovable and entertaining companions.

"We got her in January," Walters told Newsweek. "She is our first bull terrier and we decided on the breed because of their looks and personality. The breed has been a favorite of ours for a long time."

After bringing Nova home, Walters started sharing her new pup's lovable antics on TikTok where viewers had a surprising reaction—they were amazed to see a bull terrier puppy.

"[I've] never seen a baby one before," said one commenter, while another viewer wrote: "Aww such beautiful dogs, I've had two of these wonderful dogs."

"Absolutely adorable," said another viewer, while one said: "I love terriers, I want one of these next."

"I literally just said I don't think I've ever seen a puppy one of these," said another commenter.

But Walters wasn't that shocked after reading all of the comments about seeing a bull terrier puppy for the first time: "We weren't overly surprised as they are quite rare nowadays," she said.

A bundle of energy, Nova still has plenty of growing and settling in to do, but is already bringing lots of joy to her new home.

"Her personality is so loving and affectionate, but also crazy and energetic," said Walters. "Her favorite things are cuddling up in your lap and eating peanut butter."

"Mine is now 10 months old and crazy," said a fellow bull terrier owner in the comments on TikTok," I can't go anywhere without people commenting."

Walters agreed and said: "Everywhere we take her people have stopped us to say hello, everyone loves her!"

With more than 643,000 views on her video of Nova, Walters was shocked by the viral reaction: "I wasn't expecting the video to go viral, but I love that there are so many lovers of the breed out there as many people consider them ugly or dangerous because of how they look."