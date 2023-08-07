News

Pennsylvania Bus Crash: What We Know as Multiple People Confirmed Dead

Multiple people have been confirmed dead after a bus crash in Pennsylvania, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The vehicle was carrying up to 50 passengers when it collided with another vehicle shortly before midnight on Interstate 81 southbound in Lower Paxton Township on Sunday. The bus flipped over, killing "multiple passengers" and leaving others with "varying injuries" including critical wounds, state police said, according to PennLive.

The incident follows a string of road tragedies across the country this summer. A baby was the sole survivor after her entire family was killed when their car collided with a train in Idaho, while a woman died after her SUV collided with the back of a trailer carrying logs in Florida last month.

Police tape night
Police are investigating a bus crash that has left multiple people dead in Pennsylvania. Pictured: An archive image of police tape sealing off a scene for investigation in California back in January. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Newsweek reached out to Pennsylvania State Police via email for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC