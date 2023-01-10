Tue, Jan 10, 2023
Newsweek
U.S.

California Flood Warning Map as Thousands Forced to Evacuate

By
U.S. California Flooding Gavin Newsom Storm

Around 10 percent of the U.S. population was under a flood watch advisory on Monday due to the intense rainfall in California. According to CNN, more than 34 million residents, or around 90 percent of the state's population, had been warned of the risk of flooding.

Flood warnings remain in place for western Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo County, Santa Barbara County and Ventura County, according to the latest National Weather Service update. Advisories are also in place for Riverside and San Bernardino.

Earlier, a flash flood warning was in place for Los Angeles, which has now been changed to a flood warning, effective until 11 a.m. ET. The NWS said areas experiencing flooding include downtown L.A., Pasadena, Burbank, Hollywood and Beverly Hills.

A second wave of the storm is expected to hit on Tuesday.

California flooding car submerged
A car is submerged in floodwater after heavy rain moved through the area on January 09, 2023 in Windsor, California. Storms have toppled trees, flooded roads and cut power to tens of thousands of residents. Meanwhile others in coastal towns are being told to evacuate in their thousands. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The latest in a series of storms to hit the state from the Pacific on Monday brought between 5 and 10 inches of rain across those coastal regions facing flood warnings, the NWS said, with rain levels as high as 15.5 inches recorded locally.

As of Monday afternoon, the death toll in the winter storms rose to 14—more than had died due to wildfires in California in the past two years combined—after two people were killed by falling trees, state officials said.

Read more

In an update on the situation in San Luis Obispo, County Administrative Officer Wade Horton said that one woman had died after driving into a flooded road on Avila Beach, on the San Luis Obispo Bay. A 5-year-old boy has been reported as having been swept away by floodwaters, though local police have yet to declare him dead.

In Santa Barbara County, 10,000 people have been ordered to evacuate "based on the continuing high rate of rainfall", Sheriff Bill Brown told the Associated Press.

Just after 11 p.m. ET, Santa Barbara county issued a shelter in place warning due to flooding. It tweeted earlier that public schools in the county would be closed on Tuesday, and said several highways had been closed due to debris flows and rock slides, as well as Santa Barbara airport.

California flooding map Santa Barbara
A map showing coastal regions of Santa Barbara, including those which are under flood alerts. 10,000 people have been ordered to evacuate. Google

Evacuation orders have also been issued for around 32,000 people in Santa Cruz County, according to the Associated Press. Those living near rivers and creeks which are near to bursting their banks were told to leave.

The San Lorenzo river, which runs along Highway 9 into Santa Cruz, was declared as being at flood stage.

Meanwhile, the complete evacuation of Montecito, a coastal town known for its A-list celebrity residents, was ordered on Monday.

California flooding map Santa Cruz
A map showing areas of Santa Cruz under flood alerts. Evacuation orders have also been issued for around 32,000 people in Santa Cruz County. Google

The Montecito Fire Department said the evacuation order had been given "due to threats to life safety caused by the ongoing storm". The town is home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres—the latter of whom posted a video urging those on lower ground to flee for shelter.

The latest flooding to hit California comes after a series of powerful storms since New Year's Eve, which led California Governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday to ask the White House to declare an emergency in order to support response efforts. President Joe Biden approved this declaration late Sunday night, the White House said.

"We are in the middle of a deadly barrage of winter storms—and California is using every resource at its disposal to protect lives and limit damage," Newsom said in a statement. "We are taking the threat from these storms seriously, and want to make sure that Californians stay vigilant as more storms head our way."

California flooding map LA Riverside San Bernadino
A map showing Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County. All three are under flood warnings or advisories. Google

Newsom's office said 11 shelters had already been stood up for those escaping floodwaters, including four in Monterey and two in Sacramento. It said a further 20 were pre-staged and on standby.

Newsweek contacted the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services for comment and clarification on the number of evacuees across the entire state.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines