Candace Owens Lashes Out at Lizzo Amid Fatphobia Discussion

Candace Owens has taken aim at Lizzo after the chart-topping singer blocked her on Twitter following continued criticism of her weight.

Conservative commentator Owens, 34, has publicly criticized "Truth Hurts" hitmaker Lizzo, 35, on a number of occasions, both on her show and social media.

On April 12, Owens commented on a nude photo of Lizzo, writing on Twitter: "Only women could be fooled into supporting a death cult of 'fat acceptance.' Today's cultural battles prove that women are more irrational and emotional than men."

"If you peep comments on any of Lizzo's 'fat acceptance' photos, you will undoubtedly find a score of bats*** insane women telling her that she looks beautiful," the Candace host said in a follow-up tweet. "Men do not lie to other men in this way. They do not pretend that clinical obesity is beauty."

Candace Owens is pictured left on April 19, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Lizzo is pictured right on May 25, 2023 in San Diego, California. Owens has lashed out at Lizzo after the singer blocked her on Twitter amid criticism of her weight. Jason Davis/Getty Images;/Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

One day later, on April 13, Owens returned to the social media platform to share a collage of images that showed Lizzo—whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson—in figure-hugging ensembles and in various states of undress.

"LOL to everyone telling me that Lizzo is allowed to be naked in public but the public is not allowed to comment on her body," Owens tweeted at the time. "Gaslight someone else. You don't get to do outlandish things and then be offended when people comment on your outlandishness. She wants attention."

TV and social media personality Owens revealed on May 31 that Lizzo had blocked her on Twitter, sharing a screenshot of the notification.

"I guess Lizzo wasn't lying when she said 'truth hurts,'" Owens quipped. "But yeah, clinical obesity is still the number 1 killer in America so let's stop glorifying it."

Owens' comments sparked deeply divided reactions, with some agreeing with her attacks on Lizzo, and others stating that her criticism was unnecessary.

Isaac Hayes III, son of late musician Isaac Hayes, wrote: "Candace Owens calling out @lizzo for blocking her is comedy when @RealCandaceO blocked me when I lit her a** up Twitter. She can't handle the smoke at all."

"Sure, obesity is a problem but mocking overweight people is not a noble thing to do," another hit back. "Lizzo is absolutely in the right. She just wants to be left alone and I don't see anything wrong with that."

"You, can be the most skinny person and have a jacked up personality and spirit which determines your destiny in life," said another. "If you see a person struggling why not help them? Grab a water bottle & gym shoes and be a part of the solution instead of bashing."

Taking Owens' side, one Twitter user insisted: "She is telling the truth. Would you want to be lied to about your weight and having people tell you that you're beautiful even though you are at a higher risk of dying? The truth hurts, get over it."

"Shaming helps motivate others to try and stay healthy," commented another.

"The left has another meltdown over the truth," said another supporter. "They can't debate you, so they just block you... classic."

Lizzo is pictured attending the Met Gala Celebrating at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. The singer has locked her Twitter account after speaking out against the constant flow of comments about her body and weight. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

On May 31, Lizzo spoke out about the abuse she has received online over her weight. She later placed her Twitter account on private, meaning that only those who already follow her on the platform can view and interact with her tweets.

"I JUST logged on [to] the app and this is the type of s*** I see about me on a daily basis," she wrote in response to a Twitter user who asked how she is "still THIS fat when she's constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating."

"I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO," the singer went on, adding that she was "tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bulls***."

"This is what my body looks like even when I'm eating super clean and working out," Lizzo said in another post. "Y'all speak on s*** y'all know NOTHING ABOUT and I'm starting to get heated."

"The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media... all because I'm fat???? This is CRAZY," she said.

"I HATE IT HERE," she stated. "Y'all don't know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F****** FARM."

Over the years, Owens has become known for speaking out against a number of celebrities who have made headlines, including Harry Styles, Chrissy Teigen, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. Her takes have garnered controversy, even escalating into a feud with threats of legal action on both sides in the case of Lizzo's "Rumors" collaborator Cardi B.