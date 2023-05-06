Cane Corso Puppy Gets His Own 'Mic Check' During Owner's Band Practice

An owner has shared the sweet moment her cane corso puppy proved he's ready to be part of her band, but only if he can get behind the microphone.

The video was shared on May 2 by TikTok user @cane_corso_hades, and it has amassed over 1.3 million views. It shows Hades the pup being shown a microphone before he breathes heavily into it. The sound then echoes around the room from the connected speakers, causing Hades a lot of confusion.

His owner, Summah Auvae from New Zealand, told Newsweek that her band was practicing at home when bandmate Lizzie offered to share her microphone with Hades.

Photos of Hades the cane corso with the microphone. A viral TikTok video shows how Hades breathed into the device, unsure of what it was. @cane_corso_hades

The cane corso grows to be an incredibly large dog with an imposing stature. The breed's muscular build can reach up to 28 inches tall, and the dogs often weigh over 100 pounds. To some, the cane corso might look intimidating, but the breed is also notably loyal and eager to please, according to the American Kennel Club.

These strong guardians need plenty of exercise and stimulation, as well as early socialization when puppies. As the cane corso was bred to work, the dog will love being given a job and being kept busy. This will stop them from getting into any mischief.

Hades has certainly found a job that works for him by finding a place in the band, and many TikTok users are completely behind the idea. Following the video, Auvae told Newsweek more about the stellar performance that Hades gave at the time.

She said: "We were having band practice and he sat next to us, so Lizzie held the mic to him, and he sniffed it. Then he looked at me, before pushing his nose into the mic and sniffed again.

"I didn't expect him to do anything at all. He's quite shy, so I thought he'd be scared if anything," she added.

Auvae captioned the video "mic check, 1, 2, sniff sniff." With more than 180,000 likes on the short clip, Hades has built a fanbase already.

Auvae said: "I opened my phone, and he gained 3,500 followers and 1 million views on TikTok in two days. They were all only positive comments on the video, too."

The hundreds of commenters on the video have jokingly suggested how impactful the short but sweet performance was from the 4-month-old pup.

One user posted: "So little was said, but a lot was heard." Another person wrote: "no press today, thank you."

