Woman Kills Car Salesman After Dispute Over Lease—Police

An enraged customer murdered a used-car salesman in a dispute over a vehicle's lease, according to investigators.

Jakira Anderson, 23, stands accused of killing dad-to-be Kawsu Samba, 34, at MSI Auto Sales in Middleton, Wisconsin, on Monday.

Anderson, who resides in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, had been at the dealership for more than four hours as the dispute escalated, according to the Wisconsin State Journal, which reported Anderson had been trying to get her money back after leasing a car from the business. She allegedly shot Samba in the chest as he tried to usher her out of the building at about 1:30 p.m. local time. He was rushed to the hospital, but medics were unable to save him.

The victim's wife, now newly-widowed, revealed in court that she is pregnant and told of her despair that Samba will never meet his unborn child. Veena Jallow addressed Anderson directly, according to the Wisconsin State Journal, telling her: "Jakira, you murdered my husband and took away a piece from me. My husband was the most loved and respectful, ambitious, and sweetest person on this Earth...You make me a widow and make my child fatherless."

She continued: "I have forgiven you from my heart, but you don't deserve to see the lights from this Earth. You deserve to die because I don't want you to experience what I'm going through right now."

Another relative, Ngenarr Samba, said the used-car salesman had come to the United States from Gambia "to pursue his American dream" and had earned two degrees in accounting and business management. She described him as having "an infectious smile and an unwavering kindness," the newspaper reported.

Anderson was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, but claimed she had just been trying to "scare back" Samba when the gun went off, the newspaper reported, adding that although her gun had been obtained legally, she kept it tucked into her waistband without a concealed-carry permit.

State Assistant Public Defender Adam Welch said Anderson had "felt threatened at that time and was afraid," adding that although she left the scene, she later surrendered and cooperated with police, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

In the criminal complaint, Anderson alleged that Samba had pushed her, according to a report by local news station NBC15. She reportedly told police that she "just snapped" and the shooting "just happened," and she called the police and her mother afterward.

Anderson, who is being held in Dane County Jail, appeared in court on Wednesday, where her bond was set at $1 million. She is next due in court for a preliminary hearing on March 30.

