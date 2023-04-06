Cat Caught 'Micromanaging' His Human Dad's DIY in Hilarious Clip

A cat named Chuck has left the internet in hysterics after a video of the pet "micromanaging" his owner as he does some DIY work in his home went viral on social media.

In the video, shared on TikTok earlier in February by the cat's owner, under the username Takenbyjeter, the cat can be seen following his owner, watching him closely as he does some handy work around the house, and supervising his every move.

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "The supervisor we didn't know we needed. Takes a closer look. Trying not to micromanage. Lending a helping paw. You missed a spot. Up there dad! Testing [the] quality of work. Full blown micromanaging." Followed by: "Chuck's giving dad energy."

Chuck the cat micromanaging his human dad. takenbyjeter via TikTok

According to the pet wellness website Rover, cats are naturally curious creatures because of their survival instincts.

In a post on its website, veterinarian Dr. Mikel Delgado, explains that cats are both predators and prey in the animal kingdom, so they "must always be aware of what is going on in their surroundings, [because] they can't afford to miss an opportunity to eat, but they must also be cautious of any dangers."

Chuck's owner, told Newsweek that they love calling him "Skunky" because "he looks like a skunk and is always up to 'skunky' things, aka trouble," so he often goes by "Chuck the Skunk."

She added: "He is a little over a year old. He has endless energy and is hilarious to just watch him be himself. There truly is never a dull moment!

"I brought him into a home with 2 senior cats; 11 (Phil) and 12 (Nacho, RIP) years old at the time. Many told me not to get a kitten as it may 'ruffle feathers', especially with the 12-year-old, but I took a chance and thought maybe it could help liven them up. He definitely kept them entertained and in fact, he latched on to the older one and followed him everywhere.

"He was so entertaining to watch I just started filming some of the funny things he would do. He can jump really high, does flips on the back door window, and has even been trained to 'shake' his paw for treats. His favorite pastimes include long walks around the neighborhood (on a leash or in his stroller), sitting on our 'Catio', birdwatching, stealing purses, and being chauffeured around on peoples' backs. Yes, he jumps on our backs and we have to walk around with him until he's reached his destination."

Takenbyjeter continued by saying that It makes her really happy to see that these "moments" she posts can bring smiles and laughter to so many people and that she laughs at the comments and everyone on Tik Tok is always on Chuck's side, even if he is being naughty.

She added: "Chuck has been a great addition to the family and I highly encourage everyone to get a cat...and just let them be a cat!"

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 1 million views and 182,200 likes.

One user, Jldx716, commented: "He kinda looks like Ron Swanson tho." And Allyson B Randolph said: "My black and white cat does this with any workmen who come into my house. I have to pull him away."

Holly wrote: "The full-blown micromanagement is superb!" And Beetlejuice said: "That cat wants it done right the first time lol"

Another user, Teddy with Thumbs, commented: "Cats are obligate supervisors." And VidGarcia67 said: "Good workers are so difficult to find!"

Sandi Conterato wrote: "I love the obsessive micromanaging." And Kat said: "Totally was a handyman in his past life."

