Curious Cat Trying to Touch Newborn Baby Through the Crib Bars Melts Hearts

A curious cat has stolen hearts online after being caught befriending a newborn by trying to touch the infant through the bars of the crib.

In a viral TikTok video, the cat can be seen standing on its back feet and extending a paw through the bars as it tries to reach the child. The cat's protective instinct for its new human sibling has delighted users across the platform.

Since being posted to the platform on February 20 by @LoaTheCat, the clip has been viewed over 2.9 million times and liked by more than 170,000 users. Of the thousands of commenters engaging with the post, most noted the cat's caring nature.

The clip has quickly become Loa's owners' most popular post to date. Their profile appears to be dedicated to documenting their cat's growth and funny antics.

"Obviously takes babysitting duty very seriously," one TikTok user commented.

Another added: "Omg so cute. The little touch with the paw. Just making sure you are there."

How to Introduce Your Cat to Your Newborn

Wendy Diamond, the founder and chief pet officer at Animal Fair Media, told Newsweek that cat owners should be a little wary when first introducing an excitable pet to a newborn.

"At the end of the day, introducing cats to newborn babies is all about creating a happy and harmonious household," she said, advising a little patience and positive reinforcement.

Here are some of Diamond's other suggestions for getting your cat and baby acquainted:

1. Start by introducing your cat to the baby's scent. Bring a blanket or piece of clothing that the baby has worn and let your cat sniff it. Then slowly introduce your cat to the baby while holding it securely. 2. Always supervise interactions between your cat and the baby. Never leave them alone together, especially when the baby is still very young. 3. Make sure your cat has a safe space to retreat to if it gets overwhelmed. This could be a separate room or a cozy cat bed in a quiet corner where the cat can relax and recharge after a long day. 4. Make sure your cat's claws are trimmed to minimize any accidental scratches. Nobody likes a surprise scratch! 5. Teach your cat to stay away from the infant's sleeping area, changing table and other areas where the baby will spend time. 6. Provide positive reinforcement by rewarding your cat with treats and praise for good behavior around the baby. This will help the pet associate the baby with positive experiences.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.