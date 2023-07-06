Cat Gently Petting Sleeping Chihuahua Puppy Melts Hearts—'Just Checking In'

A pair of cats caught gently petting their sleeping Chihuahua sibling have melted hearts on social media as the video went viral.

In the video, shared on TikTok in June, under the username Lana.rode1, the two cats can be seen hanging by their sleeping sibling, a small Chihuahua about half their size, and then gently petting the little puppy, as if to check that he's alright.

Some users thought the cats were still deciding whether to slap the dog or not, although all through the video the interaction between them and the dog is very gentle.

There are several reasons why cats slap each other or other animals. According to pet advice site The Spruce Pets, it could be because of their predatory instincts, or because of a lack of resources, but it can also be meant in a peaceful way.

Cats who are highly energetic may slap each other as an invitation to play. If it is an invitation to play though, their body language will let you know. In order for it to be playful, their whiskers will have to be forward and there will be no yowling.

In some cases, cat slaps are a sign that your pet is in pain or ill. "If a cat isn't feeling well or if they are experiencing pain, they may slap other cats to get them to stay away. Cats suffering from chronic pain or chronic illness tend to be more guarded with other pets in the home," the website says.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far been viewed over 2.2 million times and has received 85,100 likes on the platform.

One user, Jules0764, commented: "That's just so sweet, both are so cute." Xpo added: "The silent conversation going on between the cats."

AyA said: "They have good and warm hearts." Rita H. added: "They are inspecting wondering what the heck is this. So adorable."

Another user, eisenhower johnson, commented: "They are just curious look how carefully the tap." And Ink and paper said: "Gosh that cat is precious how sweet. Just checking in on puppy."

Teeznutz75 wrote: "I like how the other one watches from the side and getting information from the closer cat." And michelroelfsema said: "These three are going to be best friends forever." Amy Polt joked: "Cats look at each other like, 'what do we do?'" And tron_60 added: "To skippity pap or not to skippity pap. That is the question."

