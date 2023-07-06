Heartwarming

Cat Gently Petting Sleeping Chihuahua Puppy Melts Hearts—'Just Checking In'

By
Heartwarming Dogs Cats TikTok Life

A pair of cats caught gently petting their sleeping Chihuahua sibling have melted hearts on social media as the video went viral.

In the video, shared on TikTok in June, under the username Lana.rode1, the two cats can be seen hanging by their sleeping sibling, a small Chihuahua about half their size, and then gently petting the little puppy, as if to check that he's alright.

Some users thought the cats were still deciding whether to slap the dog or not, although all through the video the interaction between them and the dog is very gentle.

cat checking in on dog melts hearts
Stock image of a cat and a dog. Two cats checking on their Chihuahua sibling have melted hearts online. Getty Images

There are several reasons why cats slap each other or other animals. According to pet advice site The Spruce Pets, it could be because of their predatory instincts, or because of a lack of resources, but it can also be meant in a peaceful way.

Cats who are highly energetic may slap each other as an invitation to play. If it is an invitation to play though, their body language will let you know. In order for it to be playful, their whiskers will have to be forward and there will be no yowling.

In some cases, cat slaps are a sign that your pet is in pain or ill. "If a cat isn't feeling well or if they are experiencing pain, they may slap other cats to get them to stay away. Cats suffering from chronic pain or chronic illness tend to be more guarded with other pets in the home," the website says.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far been viewed over 2.2 million times and has received 85,100 likes on the platform.

@lana.rode1

♬ Ainda Bem - Marisa Monte

One user, Jules0764, commented: "That's just so sweet, both are so cute." Xpo added: "The silent conversation going on between the cats."

AyA said: "They have good and warm hearts." Rita H. added: "They are inspecting wondering what the heck is this. So adorable."

Another user, eisenhower johnson, commented: "They are just curious look how carefully the tap." And Ink and paper said: "Gosh that cat is precious how sweet. Just checking in on puppy."

Teeznutz75 wrote: "I like how the other one watches from the side and getting information from the closer cat." And michelroelfsema said: "These three are going to be best friends forever." Amy Polt joked: "Cats look at each other like, 'what do we do?'" And tron_60 added: "To skippity pap or not to skippity pap. That is the question."

Newsweek reached out to Lana.rode1 for comment via TikTok chat.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC