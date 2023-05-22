Cat Slapping Golden Retriever on Stairs Delights Internet: 'Total Siblings'

A pair of golden siblings, a cat and a dog called Waffles and Maples, have left the internet in stitches after a video of their "shenanigans" on the stairs went viral on social media.

The clip was shared on TikTok on Thursday by the pet's owner, under the username Thegoldenbreakfastclub, and has received over 530,000 views. Maple can be seen sitting at the top of the stairs, trying to get downstairs, as Waffles prevents him from making his way, slapping him repeatedly.

The hilarious post, featuring the 7-year-old polydactyl cat and the 2-year-old golden retriever, comes with a caption that reads: "Stair shenanigans."

A study carried out by Italian scientists, published in the journal PLoS ONE, that questioned over 1,270 pet owners who own both a cat and a dog. The findings proved that the two can easily cohabitate without much conflict.

Over 64 percent of the cats and dogs living together also played together; 58 percent chased each other; and 41 percent fought. Almost two-thirds of the pets sometimes playfully "ambushed" the other.

Moreover, cats are more likely to ignore dogs than vice versa, with 42 percent of cats ignoring canines, and only 28 percent of dogs shunning cats. Cats are more likely to attack dogs than vice versa.

One user, Karenceriello, commented: "That sweet dog can't imagine the cat not liking him!" And Faux DaPoint wrote: "Lol, at first I was like... Hey leave the dog alone, then I was like, hey leave the cat alone..." VEEAAH added: "They are total siblings."

Erikamethyst wrote: "God I love cats." And BrittyBear commented: "The looks to mum and dad." Jasmine Shamer added: "The cat be like "YOU STAY!! YOU SIT! I GO FIRST!" doggo be like 'let's go already!!"

Closeclosebink wrote: "I would die laughing if doggy pushed kitty down the stairs." And mommaackerson posted: "Why is the staircase always the best place to battle when you're a cat???" User morganjohn32 added: "What a cattitude.."

Another user, yzma1587, commented: "I felt sorry for the dog but then I realized he could have passed many times... " And Gem wrote: "The way the dog thinks it's a game."

