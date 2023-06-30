Cat Hilariously Helping Owner With DIY Watched by 56M: 'It's His First Day'

Doing DIY alone is never easy, but one cat owner has revealed how their trusty feline stays with them to offer assistance, much to the delight of millions of social-media users.

The video, which contains a swear word, was posted by TikTok user @ringodanyan on June 28. In it, the 7-year-old cat is seen wearing a makeshift headtorch to offer his owner better light to do his DIY tasks. Although his owner wrote that "it's his first day" on the job, the cat didn't look all too impressed by his new role.

After the clip was posted, it rapidly went viral and has been viewed more than 56.5 million times in two days. TikTok users have loved seeing the talented cat working hard with his owner, as the clip has received more than 7.8 million likes already.

Whether it's for companionship during grueling DIY tasks, or the sheer entertainment that animals can provide with their silliness, there are many reasons why people choose to get a pet. A poll conducted by YouGov in 2022 revealed the undeniable connection between owners and their pets, as nine in 10 people surveyed felt that their cat or dog was part of the family. While 43 percent of participants said that they are their cat's parent, an additional 21 percent replied that they consider themselves to be their cat's best friend.

When participants were asked about the impact their cats had on their lives, YouGov reported that the key reasons highlighted by cat owners included relieving stress and anxiety, receiving unconditional love, and of course, the entertainment value of their pets. Some owners also said that they love the utilitarian benefits of their cat as the pet can act as their own pest control.

The cheeky Bengal cat has earned a huge following online, with over 1.5 million TikTok followers already. This will undoubtedly grow as the video of his DIY skills continues to draw attention.

The viral clip has already received almost 27,000 comments since it was posted, with many users quick to support the cat for his incredible work ethic.

One user commented: "Don't yell at him, he's doing such a good job."

Another person wrote: "Apologize! He's trying his best."

A lot of commenters also praised the cat for correcting his error after being reprimanded by his agitated owner, with one writing: "the way they turned their head the correct way."

