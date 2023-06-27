Cats Call a Meeting With Their Owner in Hilarious Video—'Tried to Fire You'

There's no denying that cats are creatures of habit, so when lunchtime was fast approaching for these two cats, they made sure their owner was well aware of it.

While Sarah Halprin was relaxing at her home in Calgary, Canada, her respite was cut short as she looked up to see her two cats, Miso and Neko, glaring at her with dismay. Halprin joked that she had "been called into a meeting" by the two rescue cats, who demanded their lunch. The video was posted on TikTok (@sarahhallyyc) on June 6, and it's already amassed over 1.3 million views, as well as 275,000 likes.

With the cats refusing to hide how much they enjoyed their wet food for lunch, Halprin told Newsweek that this "was a practiced routine" because her cats knew exactly when it was time for food. Even Halprin was surprised by their impeccable timekeeping, describing it as "uncanny."

Neko, left, and Miso, right, staring at their owner before lunch. The two cats knew it was almost lunchtime so they immediately made it clear, Sarah Halprin told Newsweek. @sarahhallyyc

The owner was trying to make the week special for both cats as Halprin was made aware that Miso's heart failure was making his life more difficult, so he needed to be put down. While she still had both brothers side by side, she made Miso's final week as wonderful as possible, with plenty of wet food for lunch.

"They are free-fed dry food, but they love wet food, and they wanted that for lunch," Halprin said. "I had been spoiling them that week, knowing that it would be Miso's last week, so they got everything they wanted. They had all the treats."

Every cat is bound to be different, but a consistent feeding routine will help them to regulate their intake and stop them become too hungry. VCA Animal Hospitals suggests feeding a cat twice a day, with around 12 hours in between each meal. However, some cats will prefer to eat little and often, so they might prefer a breakfast, lunch and dinner instead.

However, it's important not to let a cat go too long without eating. If they go more than 12 hours without eating, then the stomach can become hyper-acidic, which can make the cat nauseous. Usually though, if the animal wants or needs anything, they will make it clear to their owner through vocalizations or signals.

Just as Miso and Neko did in the viral video, meowing is a way to signal to their owner that cats want their bowl to be filled up with delicious food, according to Hill's Pet Nutrition. However, sometimes they might opt for non-verbal signals, such as staring, pawing at their owner or being destructive to get attention.

For Halprin, losing Miso has been incredibly difficult, but she looks back at videos such as this one with fond memories and sees his cheekiness as "a nice legacy."

Speaking about the reaction online, Halprin said: "The number of views and comments is incredible. It's made the grief a little more bearable.

"Around 13 years ago, I volunteered for a rescue and saw these two in the back, and they were going to be euthanized because they weren't adoptable," Halprin added. "Needless to say, I took them straight home. The loss is hard, but I always knew he had a bad heart, and even the vet was surprised that he lived as long as he did.

"I miss him so much, but I get to see him make other people happy and they fall in love with him on the video. It's just really nice to see him make people smile. He was a really special guy, and he will be so missed."

The TikTok video has been flooded with over 1,280 comments already, and many of the response have uplifted Halprin with their humorous take on the cat duo.

One TikTok user commented: "they are not happy with your work performance."

Another comment reads: "seems like they tried to fire you."

Other users were more willing to sit through a meeting like this one, as one person wrote: "the only meeting I'd attend."

