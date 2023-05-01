Celebrities Pay Tribute to Shaq Barrett's Daughter After Drowning Accident

Celebrities are paying tribute to Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett's 2-year-old daughter Arrayah, who died after drowning in a swimming pool.

Merissa Lynn, Assistant Director of Communications & Public Affairs at the Tampa Police Department, confirmed via email to Newsweek that "officers responded to a home in the Beach Park area of Tampa in reference to a child who had fallen into a pool" just before 9:30 am local time on Sunday.

The child, who Lynn confirmed belonged to the NFL star, was transported to a local hospital. "Despite lifesaving measures taken, the child was pronounced deceased a short time later."

"The investigation is ongoing," the statement continued. "It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident."

Arrayah Barrett was the youngest of four children. Shaquil Barrett and his wife, Jordanna Barrett, are also parents to Shaquil Jr., Braylon, and Aaliyah. The couple are high school sweethearts and wed in 2012.

Arrayah Barrett was the youngest of four children. Shaquil Barrett and his wife, Jordanna Barrett, are also parents to Shaquil Jr., Braylon, and Aaliyah. The couple are high school sweethearts and wed in 2012.

"Today's tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family," the Buccaneers said in a statement posted to social media. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna, and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."

More than 1,300 comments flooded the post on Instagram, with sports commentator Erin Andrews sharing a slew of red heart emojis. The Denver Broncos wrote, "#Broncos Country is with you, Shaq & the entire Barrett family," while the New Orleans Saints posted three praying emojis.

The same statement was posted to Twitter and other NFL teams including the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings expressed their condolences too.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson took to Twitter to share a post of his own, writing, "Heartbreaking. Praying for you & your family Shaq."

Heartbreaking. 💔

— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 30, 2023

Retired Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared a photo of the Barretts in his Instagram Story.

"The Bradys love you," he wrote across the image alongside a red heart emoji.

"Please send a prayer up for Shaq Barrett and his family after the tragic drowning of his 2 year old daughter, Arrayah, in the family pool this morning," Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III tweeted. "Unimaginable tragedy."

New York Jets star Jermaine Johnson II said, "Mannn... Sending nothing but love and Prayers to Shaq and the Barrett family. Lord I pray that you cover them with your love and grace in this awful time."

Just two weeks ago, Barrett celebrated Arrayah's second birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl. So sweet and cute. You made our family complete," he captioned several photos. "I love you baby girl #TGBTG #BIG2."

Country singer Granger Smith, whose 3-year-old son River Kelly died in a tragic drowning accident in June 2019, commented underneath the images, "Love you brother."

Barrett has been with the Buccaneers since 2019 and previously spent four years with the Denver Broncos.

