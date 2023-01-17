Selena Gomez is dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart, according to new reports.

The Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, and DJ/ producer, 33, have been on a string of dates at members only clubs, but "aren't trying to hide their romance," per U.S. Weekly.

Taggart, full name Andrew Taggart, rose to fame alongside his musical partner Alexander "Alex" Pall when The Chainsmokers formed in 2012. The duo later released their debut single "#Selfie" in 2014.

The Chainsmokers have since enjoyed chart success with singles like 2016's "Closer," featuring Halsey, 2017's "Paris" and 2018's "Beach House."

As well as his illustrious career, Taggart has had a busy dating life during his near-decade in the limelight, even before the speculation about his possible new relationship with Gomez.

Newsweek has everything you need to now about Taggart's dating past before the Gomez romance rumors.

Drew Taggart Dating History

Haley Rowe

Instagram star and model Rowe first dated Taggart in 2016, but their breakup was confirmed in September of that year when Taggart's bandmate, Pall, revealed on a podcast that it was over.

"Drew actually just broke up with his girlfriend, like, two days ago," he said on Mike E & Emma, before describing Rowe as "awesome."

Pall blamed the split on The Chainsmokers' "hectic" schedule and the fact that the duo were away traveling so much.

Rowe and Taggart briefly reunited the following year, but in October 2017 they split once again.

Meredith Mickelson

In January 2018, Taggart was pictured walking arm-in-arm with model Mickelson in New York City and the pair were then spotted appearing on each other's social media pages.

Neither party spoke publicly about their relationship.

Chantel Jeffries

Taggart was first linked with fellow musician Jeffries in February 2020 after they attended a Super Bowl party in Miami, Florida, together.

Their romance was confirmed in July 2020, when Jeffries shared two photos of herself cuddled up with Taggart to her Instagram page.

The couple split in March 2021, with Taggart's representative telling People magazine in April of that year that the duo "broke up a month ago amicably and remain friends."

Eve Jobs

In September 2022, it was reported that Taggart was dating Steve Jobs' youngest daughter, Eve.

Us Weekly reported in January 2023 that the pair's short-lived romance had ended shortly before the new year, with a source telling the publication: "Drew and Eve's break up was totally amicable. They are friends, both very mature and cool about going separate ways."

Threesomes

In a January 2023 appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, Taggart and Pall revealed that they have had threesomes together throughout their time in The Chainsmokers.

Pall insisted the trysts, which happened while they were on tour, were "never planned," adding that the experiences were "weird."

Selena Gomez

Following the news of Taggart's split from Jobs, he has now been linked with singer and actress Gomez, who was the feature of 2022 documentary My Mind and Me.

Gomez, who also owns beauty brand Rare, was last linked to producer Andrea Lervolino after they were photographed together in Italy in August 2022.

Newsweek has contacted representatives of Gomez and Taggart for comment.