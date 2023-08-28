Chihuahua Lip Syncing Lyrics to Famous Song With Owner Delights Internet

It isn't unusual for owners to do everything with their dog like exercising, eating and relaxing. But one chihuahua and his owner have taken things to the next level and even sing together.

In a viral TikTok video shared by owner Maaréva El Mansour to a page dedicated to her five-year-old dog Nacho (@nachoelcantate), the tiny canine can be seen sitting on top of a couch—right next to his owner's head.

Mansour begins to sing Only You by The Platters and Nacho can't attempts to hit the high note. However, no sound comes out of his mouth.

"Nacho started singing at two years old," Mansour told Newsweek. Now, he regularly entertains more than 40,000 followers online. One of his most recent videos has racked up 411,900 views and 27,900 likes since it was shared on August 18.

Two screenshots from the viral video that show Nacho sitting cheek to cheek with his owner before lip-syncing while she sings. TikTok/nachoelcantate

In 2009, Ádám Miklósi, a behavioral ethologist at Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest and Italian dog trainer Claudia Fugazza carried out an experiment. They wanted to see if dogs can copy their owners after a delay of one minute or more. To do this, they worked with eight female dogs aged two to ten years old, comprising border collies, a Shetland sheepdog, a Yorkshire terrier, a Czechoslovakian wolfdog and one mixed breed.

The dogs were taught the command "do what I do" and then their owners would do one of the following: ring a bell extended from a bar, place their head in a bucket or walk around a traffic cone. Once complete, the owner waited for five seconds before commanding the dog to copy. Throughout the experiment, each dog was given 19 tests in eight different conditions and the wait time was increased.

The dogs endured their longest breaks after watching a familiar action—with times varying from 24 seconds to 10 minutes. The experiment found that dogs are capable of copying their owners as all of the dogs completed the tasks, mostly with flying colors.

In the video, Nacho seems to be giving his vocal cords a rest but he does copy his owners head movements by tilting his head back as she hits a high note. Previously, the dog has been caught on camera performing an adorable duet with Mansour.

It seems like Nacho has quite the fan base as more than 250 people have commented on the viral clip.

One user asked: "Is he on mute?"

"I like silent howls," another said.

"It's not like he's on mute guys, he can just hit very high notes. Just like that whistle that only dogs can hear," a different commenter said.

