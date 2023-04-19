China Threat Trending in 'Wrong Direction,' Top Pacific Commander Warns

The top U.S. military leader in the Pacific on Tuesday dismissed the inevitability of an armed conflict in the Taiwan Strait, curbing otherwise ominous predictions from his colleagues in uniform.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping wants his military to be prepared to execute an operation for Taiwan by 2027, but a number of factors could influence his final call, said Admiral John Aquilino, who heads U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii. "So the timeline—everybody will have an opinion on when it is. I think everybody's guessing," he told lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Aquilino was responding to a question about his predecessor, retired Admiral Phillip Davidson, who in March 2021 said a Chinese invasion of Taiwan could occur "in the next six years." Asked to comment at his Senate confirmation hearing later the same month, Aquilino said the possibility was "much closer to us than most think."

Adm. John Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, participates in a guard of honor ceremony at India's Ministry of Defense headquarters in New Delhi.

"Now, for me, it doesn't matter what the timeline is," Aquilino said at the April 18 hearing of the House Armed Services Committee. "I'm responsible to prevent this conflict today and, if deterrence were to fail, to be able to fight and win."

He said: "I believe that the trends for the threat are in the wrong direction. There's no doubt about that. But I will tell you...that the United States military is ready today for any contingency."

"I'm not sure that it's a balance of forces issue. I think there's a ton of variables on what might motivate President Xi Jinping to take that action," he said of China's rapidly modernizing and expanding forces. "And it's our job to convince him every day that it would be a bad choice."

The more cautious assessment comes after stark warnings by America's military leaders that a conflict in the Western Pacific could be on the horizon.

In January, a leaked internal memo by General Mike Minihan, who leads the Air Force's Air Mobility Command, sought to encourage more urgency in his troops by saying: "I hope I am wrong. My gut tells me we will fight in 2025."

Last October, Admiral Michael Gilday, the Navy's chief of naval operations, said the U.S. should prepare for contingencies as early as 2023: "I can't rule it out. I don't mean at all to be alarmist by saying that. It's just we can't wish that away."

U.S. and Philippine troops fire a Javelin anti-tank weapon during their annual Balikatan joint military exercises at Fort Magsaysay on April 13, 2023, in Nueva Ecija, Philippines. More than 17,000 Philippine and U.S. soldiers are taking part in the largest edition of the joint military exercise yet, which includes live-fire drills at sea, as the two nations strengthen defense ties amid shared concerns about China's assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region.

The "Davidson window," as it's sometimes known, has been cited in certain circles as definitive, and it's driving more public debate about America's potential role in a future defense of the island, which Beijing says is Chinese territory despite Taipei's long-running rejection of the claim.

The Defense Department's civilian leadership, however, has sought to inject more nuance into the conversation by stressing continuous U.S. and allied deterrence as a decisive factor in Chinese decision-making.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in January that China was ramping up its military maneuvers around Taiwan. "But whether or not that means that an invasion is imminent, I seriously doubt that," he said.

Pentagon policy chief Colin Kahl, in public remarks last November, has said an amphibious assault across the Taiwan Strait isn't as likely in the next few years, although the risks of a military accident remain high in the region.

During an appearance earlier this month at Rice University in Houston, CIA Director William Burns said: "I would not underestimate Xi Jinping's ambition to control Taiwan. He's been very upfront about that."

"I think today it's at least our assessment that Xi Jinping and the Chinese military leadership have doubts about whether they could accomplish a successful invasion of Taiwan at acceptable cost," Burns said.

"I don't believe that military conflict over Taiwan is inevitable, but what does concern us at CIA and across the U.S. intelligence community is that we believe that Xi has instructed the PLA, the Chinese military, to be ready by 2027 to successfully invade Taiwan," he said.

"Being ready does not mean that he's made a decision to go to war in 2027 or 2028 or 2026, but it's something that we need to take very seriously as well," Burns said.

