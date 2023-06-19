News

Blinken Handed Blow on China Trip As Xi Jinping Rejects Military Offer

By
News Antony Blinken China Army Military

Fraught U.S.-China relations took a further knock on Monday when China reportedly refused to resume communication between its armed forces and the American military.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in China over the weekend and wrapped up his two-day trip to Beijing with a press conference about the visit.

He described his talks with China's President Xi Jinping as a "robust conversation" about a range of global issues. He said while parts of the talks were "constructive," other areas of debate showed there is still "work to do." And reports suggested that military-to-military co-operation was still off the table.

Antony Blinken in China
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pictured during a previous visit to Beijing, China, back in February 2015 while he was Deputy Secretary of State meeting then Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao. Andy Wong - Pool/Getty Images

The BBC's China correspondent, Stephen McDonell, who tweeted an account of the press conference, quoted Blinken as revealing that military communication channels would remain shut down for now.

"Antony Blinken said that #China had not agreed to resume military to military co-operation mechanisms with the #US. He said this was something which needed to be worked on in the future," he tweeted.

Blinken himself had tweeted on Sunday: "Today, I met with People's Republic of China State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing and discussed how we can responsibly manage the relationship between our two countries through open channels of communication."

This is a developing story.

Newsweek has reached out to the U.S. State Department for further information and comment.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC