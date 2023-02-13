China Turns Tables With Claims of U.S. Balloons

High-altitude balloons from the United States have overflown China's airspace "more than 10 times" in the past year, a Chinese official said on Monday.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said the U.S. balloons "illegally overflew Chinese airspace" without the approval of relevant government departments, without elaborating. U.S. dirigibles operating in the airspace of other nations was a "common occurrence," he said.

The Pentagon and the State Department didn't immediately return Newsweek's requests for comment.

Wang's comments come nine days after the U.S. military shot down what it determined to be a Chinese surveillance balloon that had overflown parts of Alaska and Canada before traversing the U.S. mainland. A mission to salvage the craft's sophisticated payload was still ongoing.

In Beijing, Wang repeated the line that the U.S. downed an "unmanned civilian airship" that had been blown off course while conducting meteorological research. Asked how the Chinese government reacted to the alleged American balloon incursions, he said China's responses were "responsible and professional."

This is a developing story.