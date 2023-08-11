Clarence Thomas Resign Calls Grow Over Vacations: 'Corrupt as Hell'

Calls are growing for U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas to resign following a report about previously undisclosed gifts to the justice including 38 vacations.

Social-media users, including Democratic members of Congress, called for Thomas to step down from the nation's highest court on Thursday in the latest round of criticism directed at him.

ProPublica reported on Thursday that Thomas had received vacations, including a previously unreported trip on a yacht around the Bahamas, as well as 26 private jet flights and eight helicopter flights, among other gifts.

Thomas, who is the longest-serving member of the current Supreme Court, has previously faced calls for an investigation into his relationship with billionaire Harlan Crow and demands that he face impeachment.

United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas poses for an official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building on October 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. Calls have grown for Thomas to resign following new reporting about gifts he received. Alex Wong/Getty Images

ProPublica reported that Thomas had received gifts from three other billionaires. They are Berkshire Hathaway executive David Sokol; oil businessman Paul "Tony" Novelly; and H. Wayne Huizenga, who helped to grow Blockbuster.

The outlet also said that Thomas may have violated the law by failing to disclose flights, yacht cruises and sports tickets, citing ethics experts.

Thomas has said in a statement: "Early in my tenure at the Court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable."

Newsweek has reached out to the Supreme Court via email for comment.

"This morning we learned republican judge clarence thomas [sic] took 38 free luxury trips from billionaires," wrote Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Thomas takes cash bribes while crushing your freedoms. He's corrupt as hell and should resign today," Pascrell added.

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu wrote: "Justice Thomas has brought shame upon himself and the United States Supreme Court with his acceptance of massive, repeated and undisclosed gifts. No government official, elected or unelected, could ethically or legally accept gifts of that scale. He should resign immediately."

"Unprecedented. Stunning. Disgusting," wrote Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal. "The height of hypocrisy to wear the robes of a #SCOTUS and take undisclosed gifts from billionaires who benefit from your decisions. 38 free vacations. Yachts. Luxury mansions. Skyboxes at events. Resign."

"No Justice should accept these types of gifts," wrote Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly. "Thomas has repeatedly brought dishonor and ethical malpractice to our highest Court. I reiterate my call that he must resign. This is exactly why we need SCOTUS ethics reform."

Former Secretary for Labor Robert Reich pointed to ProPublica's reporting about Thomas and said: "He must resign or be impeached if SCOTUS is going to retain any credibility."

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said: "The latest ProPublica revelation of unreported lavish gifts to Justice Clarence Thomas makes it clear: these are not merely ethical lapses. This is a shameless lifestyle underwritten for years by a gaggle of fawning billionaires."

"Now it's up to Chief Justice Roberts and the other Justices to act on ethics reform to save their own reputations and the Court's integrity," the senator added, going on to say: "If the Court will not act, then Congress must continue to."

Other social-media users expressed support for the justice, with user TEAM USA writing: "Democrats are once again going after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas" and asking others to drop a U.S. flag emoji "if you're thankful for this great American Patriot."

The conservative Heritage Foundation shared a video of Thomas on X, noting: "Clarence Thomas is trending again, so it's the perfect time to remind everyone how fortunate America is to have a justice like him on the Supreme Court."