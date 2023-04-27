Laughter Over Cockapoo's Reaction to Being Left at Home: 'How Dare You'

A dog owner has captured the moment she returned from work to find her cockapoo looking entirely unimpressed at being left at home.

Toni Brookes, from Tipton in the West Midlands, U.K., told Newsweek her dog Treacle was "sulking" because she had been gone "all day" at the office. She usually works from home.

Brookes decided to capture her dog's reaction on camera, with the resulting clip posted to TikTok. At the time of writing, it's been watched 3 million times.

Treacle the Cockapoo appeared far from happy. Owner Toni Brookes said her dog is "happiest when we’re all together." treacle_thecockapoo

Studies have shown that dogs miss their owners. Research published in Current Biology found dogs pined for their owners so much, in some cases they produced tears of joy when reunited with them.

Researchers from Japan measured the volume of tears produced by 18 dogs in their normal home environment with their owner. This was then compared with the volume produced within the first five minutes of being reunited with their owner after more than five hours apart.

They found the dogs produced significantly larger volumes of tears when reunited with their owners. Tellingly, this increase was not reported in versions of the test where dogs were reunited with a familiar human who was not their owner.

Treacle may not have shed any tears in the viral clip, but Brookes is sure she really missed her.

Commenting on the video, one TikTok user joked that Treacle was struggling with the "betrayal" of being left at home by Brookes. "That face says a lot," another user wrote, with a third chiming in, imagining the canine telling her owner "how dare you" in response to the snub.

Despite some voicing concern for the canine on social media, Brookes insists Treacle is a happy cockapoo. "We're very close," Brookes said. "She does miss me if I go out. She's happiest when we're all together so she can relax and not stress about anyone being gone."

Treacle has been a part of Brookes' life since July 2021 following months spent "searching for the perfect pup." From the moment she first laid her eyes on the cockapoo, Brookes knew she had finally found her dog.

"Her personality shone through from the moment I saw her," she said. "Let's just say she's very high energy but she's also super sweet, very sociable and pretty much always happy."

Brookes is keen to stress that the glum version of Treacle depicted in the video is far removed from the happy, high energy canine she knows and loves.

"Her tail literally never stops wagging and she has a real joy for life," she said. "Her favorite things are long walks with her humans, stealing socks and slippers, cuddles from anyone who will give her attention and the odd chicken nugget if she's well-behaved."

Though Treacle may not have liked staying at home with Brookes' mom, she's in good hands. "She's just a lovely little dog and I love her to pieces," Brookes concluded.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.