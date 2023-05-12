Rescue and Adoption

Cocker Spaniel Locked in Breeding Kennel for 8 Years Is Finally Adopted

Rescue and Adoption

A spaniel finally experiencing freedom after years of being cooped up in a kennel for breeding has melted hearts online.

Lily the cocker spaniel spent the first eight years of her life locked in a confined space as she was needed only for breeding purposes. The dog was finally rescued and adopted in December 2021.

Lily's new owners, from Lincolnshire in the U.K., shared a clip on TikTok of their pet getting to run around a field for the first time, far away from confinement. Alongside the viral video, the owners wrote that Lily is "finally free" after eight difficult years.

Spaniel's reaction to finally getting adopted
Screenshots of Lily running round the field excitedly. The spaniel spent eight years being used for breeding until getting adopted by a couple in 2021. @life_begins_at_8

There are around 6.3 million companion animals that are taken into shelters across the country every year, according to statistics released by the ASPCA. While around 2 million dogs get adopted and find their forever homes each year, there are so many animals still waiting to find theirs.

When it comes to rehoming canines, rescuing and adopting them now accounts for 23 percent of dog ownership. Breeding is still the preferred option for people to find their dogs, though, with 34 percent of owners saying that they got their pet from a professional breeder.

Although Lily suffered so many years being used solely for breeding, her new owners say that her "life begins now," as they try to create as many fun opportunities for the spaniel as they can.

Using the TikTok account, @life_begins_at_8, Lily's owners share clips of the cocker spaniel getting to experience everything from a birthday to a wintry walk for the first time.

The heartwarming video of a free Lily doing zoomies round an open field was shared on April 26. It has already gained over 67,000 views and more than 8,000 likes on TikTok.

The dog's reaction to no longer being locked up has also led hundreds of TikTok users to comment on the post, sharing their gratitude that she's finally got a caring home.

TikTok user @monski28 commented on the post: "How people can torture such beautiful animals, so happy she is free now."

User @shell13047 wrote of Lily: "Thank you for rescuing this little beauty and showing her love and freedom."

Another comment, left by user @_chell_Xx, read that this was footage of "her first zoomies, bless her."

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC