Comedian Shares Jimmy Fallon Parody Amid Cancel Calls—'This Aged Well'

Comedian Owen Benjamin has been making fun of his own sketches in light of allegations by current and former staff that talk show host Jimmy Fallon fostered a toxic workplace.

In 2019, Benjamin, whose Internet presence has sparked controversy previously, donned a wig and a suit to play Fallon, who is interviewing Joseph Stalin—played by conservative commentator Steven Crowder—in the two-minute comedy routine.

After an opening monologue where Benjamin claims he read Stalin's autobiography in a bubble bath with Justin Timberlake, Crowder appears dressed in a "Stalin tunic" and a fake mustache. He sits down with the host on a replica of The Tonight Show set, shaking his hand.

Jimmy Fallon in 2011. Fallon has been accused of fostering a "toxic workplace" by current and former staff members. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment

The audience goes wild for Stalin, but Crowder, playing the dictator, becomes angry, yelling, "Who was the last one to clap?" before telling Benjamin: "I don't know why you have so many nice things when you have such weak hands."

Benjamin then asks Stalin to tell him more about communism, to which the Soviet politician replies: "In Russian winter, a man is only what he can endure. Every man can have pet dog, but which of you men, can eat that dog?"

The audience bursts into laughter before Benjamin replies: "That's great. It's like dogs, food, I mean, you must love hot dogs, right?"

Ignoring the host's question, Crowder claims that freedom has turned Americans' brains into mush, and turned "men into women" like "your f** Fallon."

After hearing the slur, the audience makes a stunned "oooh" sound, but Crowder;s declaration that "your neighbors will look away when we take you" spurs more laughter.

That time I played jimmy fallon interviewing stalin. This aged well. pic.twitter.com/Mc5UTZjRIZ — Owen Benjamin 🐻 (@OwenBenjamin) September 8, 2023

Crowder then whispers to Benjamin that when he returns home, he will find his wife and children dead, but the comedian continues to deliver his closing remarks.

"When we come back, Henry Styles and I will be w******* each other off on a ferris wheel," he says. "And we'll play beerpong with Kim Jong Un."

Since Benjamin reposted the sketch on September 8, the footage has received over 62,000 views. Newsweek has reached out to Jimmy Fallon for comment via email.

"You nailed the jimmy impression," wrote Taylor French.

"You captured Fallon perfectly," agreed @TrollDemonAnon.

"This was my first thought when I seen the jimmy fallon posts," said Craig-Scott.

"This is one of the best comedy sketches of all time," commented Night_Owl, while John Sebastian said: "That was perfect, those obsequious hollywood sellouts deserve what's coming."

Owen Benjamin in 2015. Benjamin describes himself as the "World's Most Banned Comedian" on his website. Rebecca Sapp/Stringer/WireImage

Although some viewers didn't find the footage amusing, with @TheAndrewFallon asking: "Is this supposed to be funny?"

User @Waitwhereisit agreed, writing: "God this is so incredibly unfunny just like jimmy fallon."

Benjamin's star power began to rise in the mid-2000s with roles in web series for C-SPOT and CBS Interactive, before landing a supporting role in rom-com The House Bunny with Anna Faris in 2008. In 2009, he played the lead in All's Faire in Love with Christina Ricci and appeared as a correspondent on The Jay Leno Show.

However, his conservative commentary put an end to his mainstream career. His remarks against transgender children receiving hormone therapy led to him being dropped by his talent agency in 2017, and several stand-up shows were canceled after he used a racial slur on stage during a gig in 2018.

A conspiracy theorist, Benjamin was also a regular guest on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, but the pair since appear to have fallen out, with the comedian not appearing on the show in five years.

Dakota Johnson and Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" in 2021. A clip of Dakota Johnson asking Fallon "Aren't you supposed to let people talk on this show?" has resurfaced due to the allegations. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment

Last week, multiple The Tonight Show employees came forward with mistreatment claims against Fallon in an article published in Rolling Stone. The list included 14 former staff members and two current workers, who said the long-running talk show had been a "toxic workplace" for several years.

Fallon—who took over the hosting gig from Jay Leno in 2014—apologized to his team via a Zoom call, according to Rolling Stone. Fallon told employees that the situation is "embarrassing and I feel so bad," per the magazine.

"Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends... I feel so bad I can't even tell you."

However, news of the apology incited further backlash against the comedian, with social media dubbing it a "non-apology."

Although Benjamin reposted his own clip, other Fallon-related moments have resurfaced in the wake of the allegations. One includes Dakota Johnson, who asked the host, "Aren't you supposed to let people talk on this show?" after he continuously interrupted her during an appearance in 2021. A clip of Fallon "almost getting canceled by Ru Paul" in 2020 has received over 460,000 views on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.