Compilation of 'Clumsy' Dog's Best Moments Has Internet in Stitches

A dog called Yago has melted hearts all over the internet after a compilation of all his most "clumsy" moments, caught on camera, went viral on social media earlier this week.

In the post, shared on TikTok on Monday by the pet's owner under the username @Anaalvarezdm_, the Saint Bernard can be seen pictured in a series of hilarious short clips edited together to highlight his clumsiest moments, from falling in the snow to swimming in the sea with his owners.

The viral clip came with a caption that read: "So we accepted that we had a clumsy dog. and life started to sound like that." Followed by: "He's the best in the world."

Stock image of a saint bernard dog. A video highlighting a saint bernard's most clumsy moments has melted hearts on social media. Getty Images

Saint Bernards are a calm and easygoing breed, and although not excessively active, they do still need around an hour of interactive playing or walking each day.

"However, exercise does not have to be strenuous and should not occur in warm weather. The breed enjoys games of tug, swimming,nose work, and trick training," wrote the Encyclopedia Britannica previously.

Saint Bernards are a powerfully built, muscular dog with a massive head that stands 26 to 30 inches tall at the withers and weighs 120 to 180 pounds. This breed's typical coat is red-brown and white or brindle and white and may be either short and dense or medium-long.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 10.2 million views and 2.2 million likes on the platform.

Es el mejor del mundo

One user, Marmedall, commented: "That's why it's so important to start stimulating since.... Not jk I don't know anything, he is just adorable." And xil said: "That's what I thought of mine... later on we found out she had lost her sight."

Lizeth wrote: "The Bernese Mountain Dogs, I met 2... the most adorable and I suffered a lot when they left too. They are very adorable." And Maii Marini added: "It's definitely not clumsy. he has something that makes him fall."

Another user, Alejandra Gastelum, said: "I have a Rottweiler and we went through the same thing, he falls a lot and doesn't look at it." And Greece Taboada added: "That dog has a better life than me and many."

Newsweek reached out to Anaalvarezdm_ for comment via TikTok. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

