Corey Feldman Says Rejection of Child Abuse Documentary Left Him With PTSD

Corey Feldman says that the rejection of his self-financed documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, in which he shared allegations of the abuse that he and his late friend, Corey Haim endured as children, left him with Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Released in 2020, (My) Truth: The Rape of the 2 Coreys documents the sexual abuse Feldman and Haim allegedly suffered as child actors in the 1980s. Then known as "The Two Coreys," the actors starred in movies including The Goonies, Stand by Me, The Lost Boys, License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream.

Feldman publicly named Jon Grissom, Alphy Hoffman and Marty Weiss as his alleged abusers in 2017. In the documentary, Feldman alleged that Haim told him that he was sexually assaulted by Charlie Sheen while they were filming the movie Lucas in 1986 when Haim was 13 and Sheen was 19.

Corey Feldman is pictured during a radio appearance in New York City, on February 19, 2020. The actor said that the rejection of his child abuse documentary left him with PTSD. Jason Mendez/Getty Images

In a statement provided to Entertainment Weekly, Sheen denied the allegations and said: "These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period."

During an interview with fashion designer Mel Ottenberg for Interview magazine, Feldman spoke about the tepid reception his film received and how it affected him.

When asked about how he deals with the naysayers on TikTok and Instagram, Feldman said: "I used to let it affect me very deeply, but I've got elephant skin at this point. After what I went through with the documentary, watching the whole thing get torn apart and stolen from me after I spent so much time and energy and money, all of my resources—to watch it get ignored and then have all this negative blowback and gaslighting, it was a really dark period that caused more PTSD and trauma in my life than the actual abuse that I suffered as a child."

Feldman said that he leaned on therapy and focused on making music to help himself get through the trauma.

"There came a point where it was like I had to go back to trauma therapy, and I hadn't been in therapy for 15, 20 years," he said. "I had to dive deep into my spirituality and go, 'I'm not going to pay attention to the negative anymore. I need my happiness, I need my spirituality, I need my peace. And the only one that's going to give that is God.'

"I'm a big believer, and I don't think that there's any way that I could have survived if I kept going the way I was. Instead, I'm focusing on the positive things in my life: my family, my spirituality, my new album, my box set, and this new documentary about my music career."

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.