Hearts Melt as Dachshund Uses Ladder to Watch UPS Driver Over Fence

Most dogs usually hate delivery drivers, but a small dachshund has decided to put an end to this stereotype. A puppy called Miles has melted hearts online after a video of his reaction to the delivery truck skipping his house went viral.

The viral clip was shared on TikTok on August 1 by the dog's owner, under the username @baddogmiles. In it, the miniature dachshund can be seen watching through his garden fence, using a ladder to get all the way to the top, as the local UPS delivery truck drives by, skipping his house.

The heartwarming clip comes with a caption that reads: "Notices the ups truck passing his house. Sorry, nothing for you today." It is followed by: "His lil heart was broken there for a bit."

A miniature dachshund sits in the grass. A puppy has gone viral after getting upset because his delivery driver didn't stop at his house. Getty Images

Unfortunately for delivery drivers and post services employees, many dogs still do adhere to the stereotype. Research by the U.S. Postal Service says more than 5,300 USPS employees were attacked by canines while delivering mail last year.

So, as a dog owner, what are you supposed to do if your dog doesn't like your delivery driver/mail carrier? The best thing you can do is keep your house and lawn secure for both your pet and your mail carrier, according to Embrace Pet Insurance.

The experts suggest keeping doors closed, or even locked if needed, keeping gates locked, and the dog securely confined when mail carriers or deliveries are expected. You should also ensure that your fence is safe and secure, and if your canine is able to jump through it, then you may want to keep them in a different room to avoid accidents.

It is also advisable to train your dog not to attack any delivery drivers/mail carriers, and you can do so by practicing positive reinforcement. If your dog is not aggressive, this issue may also be solved by giving drivers a box of snacks to offer your pet every time they knock on your door.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 1.4 million views and 165,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Craig Burt, commented: "Am I the only one getting Game of Thrones the nights watch vibes?" And Mark Thomas2580 posted: "When 6 inches of fence feels like 6 feet to a little dog." Lauren Elizabeth added: "I also get sad when the ups driver doesn't bring me packages."

Newsweek reached out to @baddogmiles for comment via email. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

